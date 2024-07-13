‘Tom Cruise Is Bugging Out Right Now’: Anthony Ramos Celebrates The Hollywood Icon’s Twisters Reaction

General audiences are less than a week away from the highly anticipated summer blockbuster Twisters. Ahead of the film's release, the cast and the chance to screen their new movie at the European premiere, and joining them at the event was none other than Hollywood icon Tom Cruise. Now, one of the legacy sequel's stars, Anthony Ramos, is celebrating how Cruise reacted to the film amid the screening. And, per Ramos, the veteran action movie star was “bugging out” while taking in the sights and sounds of the 2024 movie release .

Fans across social media were delighted to learned that Tom Cruise attended the Twisters premiere in London to show support for Top Gun: Maverick co-star Glen Powell and the cast. The event was held at the Cineworld Leicester Square on July 8th and, per all accounts, the proceedings went well. After the fact, Anthony Ramos spoke to People about just how enthusiastic Cruise was while watching the movie. And, quite frankly, viewing his reaction to the blockbuster sounds like an experience in and of itself:

Glen was sitting behind me, my brother was next to me, and Tom was behind my brother. Tom just kept hitting me the whole entire movie. After the third time I turned back around, like, 'Yo, Tom Cruise is bugging out right now!' He keeps hitting me.

It's honestly hilarious that the 62-year-old star couldn’t hold back while expressing his enjoyment of the movie. And it's probably understandable that he was so pumped, given what's been said and revealed from the flick. Even Glen Powell compared it to Top Gun: Maverick and, if that doesn't indicate excitement, then I don't know what is. Critics have been praising Twisters for its entertaining “spectacle” and, while I'm definitely taking note of their opinions, it's the Edge of Tomorrow star's excitement that's really giving me hope for this movie. While discussing the fan-favorite actor's response, Anthony Ramos added this:

He keeps hitting me because he's excited about different moments, and he's laughing. He’s just laughing out loud the whole entire film. He wasn't afraid to express himself. I was super grateful about that.

I think most of us can agree that movies can surely evoke a vast array of emotions. However, one would think that a disaster flick -- even one that has moments of humor -- would evoke more screams and gasps than laughs. Still, laughter would seemingly indicate enjoyment. Plus, by the end of Twisters, it appeared that Tom Cruise had indeed become a fan. Not only that, but he also shared a sweet moment with Anthony Ramos:

We hugged it out. He's like, 'Yo, bro, good man, good stuff.' So shout out to Tom Cruise, man. It was really cool.

A seal of approval from the Mission: Impossible icon definitely has to be gratifying. And, after all of the hard work the In the Heights actor and his co-stars put into the standalone sequel, they deserve many pats on the back. Funny enough, he and co-star Glen Powell thought they signed up for a strictly CGI film . Little did they know they’d get hit with the likes of a massive water tank, a jet engine, trash, hay, and more. And, given how much the Mummy star knows about movie-making, I'd like to think that's another reason why he appreciated the tornado flick so much.

Now that I've heard Tom Cruise's reaction to Twisters, I'm even more excited to witness the blockbuster with my own eyes. Here's hoping that audiences are just as enthusiastic when they see it in theaters starting on July 19th.