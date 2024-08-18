‘He Can’t Go A Lot Of Places Without Causing A Ruckus’: Glen Powell On How Tom Cruise’s Now-Famous Twisters Premiere Appearance Came About

Glen Powell is steadily solidifying himself as a true movie star within the entertainment landscape, as his profile only seems to rise with each motion picture he stars in. Some have even gone as far to compare him to his Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise. Of course, the two leading men don’t seem to be very competitive but are instead supportive of one another. That was certainly the case when Cruise appeared at the premiere of Powell’s latest movie, Twisters , and subsequently broke the Internet. Now, Powell has offered an explanation for how that now-famous appearance came to be.

Fans definitely seemed to be delighted when Glen Powell and Tom Cruise posed for pictures at the premiere of Twisters. And, honestly, who could blame them for getting excited over the sight of the two movie stars smiling together while holding packets of popcorn. Powell discussed the viral moment while being interviewed by Capital alongside co-star Anthony Ramos. After joking that we totally unaware that Cruise was going to make an appearance, Powell explained that he personally extended the invitation:

I invited him. You never know when you invite someone like that – it’s kind of a big deal when you invite a fellow actor to a premiere, because it always becomes a thing for them, you know? And especially, like Tom, he can’t go a lot of places without causing a ruckus. And the fact that he showed up for me was really damn cool.

Many would surely agree that when it comes to the various tiers of celebrities, Tom Cruise certainly hovers around the top of that list alongside a few other A-listers. So it certainly says a lot that the Mission: Impossible icon was willing to brave the fanfare for his friend. Of course, Cruise is also a self-professed film fan, so it would’ve been somewhat surprising if he’d have passed up the opportunity to see one of the biggest entries on the 2024 movie schedule . And, as the Set It Up star went on to recall, Cruise really enjoyed himself:

And to watch a movie with Tom – he loves this movie. He was sitting right behind Anthony, right next to me, and Daisy [Edgar-Jones] is behind us. And [Tom’s] just like hitting people in the leg and freaking out. He’s just so excited.

During a previous interview, Anthony Ramos recalled the M:I icon’s reaction to Twisters, saying that the 62-year-old star was truly “bugging out.” Ramos also said that the Oscar nominee was hitting him during the screening out of sheer excitement. And, while speaking with Capital, the In the Heights star also gushed about receiving props from the Collateral icon. The mere thought of being an actor and being praised by one of the biggest movie stars of all time is just surreal, and it’s cool that Ramos now has that memory.

Such a cool moment likely wouldn’t have happened if Glen Powell and Tom Cruise weren’t tight. It’s honestly cool that the two are still close after working on the 2022 blockbuster hit that was Top Gun: Maverick. At this point, Powell can just casually mention his friendship with Cruise when prompted. Of course, it doesn’t seem to be something he just straight up brags about. All this chatter about their friendship does have me wondering when we might see the two stars together on the big screen again. Nothing has been officially announced, but Powell recently teased Top Gun 3 , meaning that he and Cruise could be collaborating again soon.

In the meantime, I’m just taking delight in seeing these two celebrity buddies supporting each other even when they aren’t working together. I’m not sure if or when we’ll see Tom Cruise appear at another one of his pal’s premieres, though I wouldn’t be surprised if he braves more “ruckus” and attends one at some point in the future.

Twisters is now available to buy or rent on digital platforms, and you can also still see the film in theaters. And, if you’re aiming to see Glen Powell’s other 2024 film release, do yourself a favor by grabbing a Netflix subscription and streaming Hit Man.