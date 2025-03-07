‘Let’s Keep It Sexy.’ Glen Powell Suits Up, Shouts Out The Stylist Who’s Gotten Him Through Big Milestone Year Including Twisters And Hit Man

News
By
published

Shoutout to Glen Powell’s stylist!

Glen Powell&#039;s Tyler talking to Kate about their crews in Twisters
(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

“The Summer of Glen Powell” solidified the actor as a movie star. While titles like Top Gun: Maverick and Anyone But You put him on the star trajectory, Twisters and Hit Man solidified it. Not only did Powell dazzle in the films, but he killed it on the red carpet, too. Now, he's thanking his stylist for helping him "keep it sexy" during this milestone year.

Stylists play a vital role in a performer's red-carpet success. For example, Law Roach is responsible for Zendaya’s C-3PO look at the Dune 2 red carpet, and Margot Robbie’s stylist, Andrew Mukamal, is to be credited for her Barbie-centric outfits arranged for her press tour. As for Glen Powell, his dashing fits came together because of Warren Alfie Baker.

Now, the Top Gun: Maverick star plans to continue to “keep it sexy” with the help of his stylist, whom he congratulated in his Instagram caption after being named one of THR’s Best Celebrity Stylists of 2025:

Our relationship has been one big makeover montage. He’s the Freddie Prinze Jr to my Rachael Leigh Cook. He’s my British Fairy Godmother and I’m Texas Cinderella. You’re as good as they come, Warren. Let’s keep it sexy.

A post shared by Glen Powell (@glenpowell)

A photo posted by on

I love the She’s All That comparisons Glen Powell made. It’s no wonder Warren Alfie Baker is the “British Fairy Godmother” to Powell’s “Texas Cinderella” as the British stylist has proven his skill by collaborating with big-name clients like Andrew Garfield, Andrew Scott, Lewis Pullman, and more. Baker’s ability to balance classic photogenic looks with modern flair is all the more reason he deserves recognition.

Now, Glen Powell deserves his flowers, too. His milestone year really was remarkable (and fashionable)! At the beginning of his career, he had small roles in movies like Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, Hidden Figures, and The Dark Knight Rises. Then, everything really changed when Tom Cruise insisted Powell play “Hangman” in the Top Gun sequel after losing the role of “Rooster” to Miles Teller.

Before you knew it, the Austin-born actor established himself as movie star material, with films like Anyone But You becoming a surprise success and Twisters blowing away box office expectations. And we can’t leave out Richard Linklater’s Hit Man, which earned the actor his first Golden Globe nomination.

However, Glen Powell’s success isn’t over yet. Next, the newly minted star will head to TV with Hulu’s Chad Powers. He’s also working on the revenge thriller Huntington, and he is starring in the remake of Stephen King’s The Running Man. With the actor well on his way to being one of Hollywood's finest leading men, I see his career continuing to go nowhere but up.

I also see his fashion game only improving as well. With each press tour, he's looked classy in well-tailored suits and other outfits that highlighted both his Hollywood star power and Texas roots. So, as we get excited about his upcoming projects, we should also get stoked about the looks Baker will curate for him.

Overall, I have no doubts Powell will continue to “keep it sexy” with his stylist Warren Alfie Baker. Their collaboration truly is one for the ages, and these looks are helping solidify the Twisters star as a fine and fresh leading man. Now, as we prepare for more looks from the actor and his stylist, take a look at the 2025 movie schedule so you know when to expect another "sexy" fashion moment from these two.

TOPICS
Carly Levy
Carly Levy
Entertainment Writer

Just your average South Floridian cinephile who believes the pen is mightier than the sword.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Pierce Brosnan smirks in the middle of a crowded party in Tomorrow Never Dies.

One Big Change I’m Honestly Excited James Bond Can Make Now That Barbara Broccoli’s Stepped Down And Amazon’s In Charge
Ben Affleck starring in “Hypnotic,” Jennifer Lopez in “This Is Me Now.”

We’ve Reached An Era Where We’re Talking About Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Again. How JLo Allegedly Feels
Beast Boy meeting voice actor Greg Cipes in Teen Titans Go!

Teen Titans And TMNT Voice Actor Greg Cipes Reveals Parkinson's Diagnosis By Channeling One Of His Beloved Characters
See more latest
Most Popular
Beast Boy meeting voice actor Greg Cipes in Teen Titans Go!
Teen Titans And TMNT Voice Actor Greg Cipes Reveals Parkinson's Diagnosis By Channeling One Of His Beloved Characters
Alan Rickman and Maggie Smith looking shocked in Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince
It's All Happening: The Harry Potter Series Has Frontrunners For Snape And McGonagall, And I Could Not Be More Excited
Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest talking to camera in Wheel of Fortune promo
Vanna White Knows Ryan Seacrest Taking 'Over' Wheel Of Fortune Has Been An Adjustment, But She Wants Fans To Know She's Still Seeing Pat Sajak
Pierce Brosnan smirks in the middle of a crowded party in Tomorrow Never Dies.
One Big Change I’m Honestly Excited James Bond Can Make Now That Barbara Broccoli’s Stepped Down And Amazon’s In Charge
Split image of Hulk Hogan and John Cena in the WWE
After John Cena's Shocking Heel Turn In WWE, Hulk Hogan Shared His Thoughts And Makes A Big Prediction For WrestleMania
Tatiana Maslany on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Got Real About The Series' Negative Reactions, And How Its Creator Just 'Knew That Was Going To Happen'
Mindy Kaling on The View on March 6, 2025.
Of Course, The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Asked Mindy Kaling About Viral Moment Calling Out Meghan Markle’s Name On Netflix
Ben Affleck starring in “Hypnotic,” Jennifer Lopez in “This Is Me Now.”
We’ve Reached An Era Where We’re Talking About Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Again. How JLo Allegedly Feels
Del, Kat and Alice hug in the Season 3 finale of The Way Home on Hallmark.
After Cancelation Rumors Abounded, Good News Is Coming Ahead Of Hallmark’s The Way Home Season 3 Finale
Shemar Moore standing and looking serious on S.W.A.T.
‘3 Weeks Away From The Finale We Are Canceled Again.’ Shemar Moore Does Not Hold Back After S.W.A.T. Is Canceled (Again) In Message To ‘Babygirls’ And ‘Hollywood’