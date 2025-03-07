‘Let’s Keep It Sexy.’ Glen Powell Suits Up, Shouts Out The Stylist Who’s Gotten Him Through Big Milestone Year Including Twisters And Hit Man

“The Summer of Glen Powell” solidified the actor as a movie star. While titles like Top Gun: Maverick and Anyone But You put him on the star trajectory, Twisters and Hit Man solidified it. Not only did Powell dazzle in the films, but he killed it on the red carpet, too. Now, he's thanking his stylist for helping him "keep it sexy" during this milestone year.

Stylists play a vital role in a performer's red-carpet success. For example, Law Roach is responsible for Zendaya’s C-3PO look at the Dune 2 red carpet , and Margot Robbie’s stylist, Andrew Mukamal, is to be credited for her Barbie- centric outfits arranged for her press tour . As for Glen Powell, his dashing fits came together because of Warren Alfie Baker.

Now, the Top Gun: Maverick star plans to continue to “keep it sexy” with the help of his stylist, whom he congratulated in his Instagram caption after being named one of THR’s Best Celebrity Stylists of 2025:

Our relationship has been one big makeover montage. He’s the Freddie Prinze Jr to my Rachael Leigh Cook. He’s my British Fairy Godmother and I’m Texas Cinderella. You’re as good as they come, Warren. Let’s keep it sexy.

I love the She’s All That comparisons Glen Powell made. It’s no wonder Warren Alfie Baker is the “British Fairy Godmother” to Powell’s “Texas Cinderella” as the British stylist has proven his skill by collaborating with big-name clients like Andrew Garfield, Andrew Scott, Lewis Pullman, and more. Baker’s ability to balance classic photogenic looks with modern flair is all the more reason he deserves recognition.

Now, Glen Powell deserves his flowers, too. His milestone year really was remarkable (and fashionable)! At the beginning of his career, he had small roles in movies like Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, Hidden Figures, and The Dark Knight Rises. Then, everything really changed when Tom Cruise insisted Powell play “Hangman” in the Top Gun sequel after losing the role of “Rooster” to Miles Teller.

Before you knew it, the Austin-born actor established himself as movie star material, with films like Anyone But You becoming a surprise success and Twisters blowing away box office expectations . And we can’t leave out Richard Linklater’s Hit Man, which earned the actor his first Golden Globe nomination.

However, Glen Powell’s success isn’t over yet. Next, the newly minted star will head to TV with Hulu’s Chad Powers . He’s also working on the revenge thriller Huntington, and he is starring in the remake of Stephen King’s The Running Man . With the actor well on his way to being one of Hollywood's finest leading men, I see his career continuing to go nowhere but up.

I also see his fashion game only improving as well. With each press tour, he's looked classy in well-tailored suits and other outfits that highlighted both his Hollywood star power and Texas roots. So, as we get excited about his upcoming projects, we should also get stoked about the looks Baker will curate for him.