Dakota Johnson Just Made The Sheer Trend Even More Sheer With A Gorgeous Gothic Black Dress

Dakota Johnson loves a daring sheer moment, and I think her latest look takes the cake. The actress attended the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner in New York City, and she wore a super see-through dress along with black undergarments, creating maybe her most sheer moment yet. It’s also gorgeously gothic, and we need to talk about it.

Now, Dakota Johnson is no stranger to a fully sheer moment. However, this Gucci gown is on a different level. It’s fully see-through and shows her whole body. Underneath, she’s wearing a matching black bra and underwear that complement the black floral dress perfectly:

(Image credit: Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

I’m genuinely obsessed with the floral pattern that this dress features, and I love how it gives the gown a lace effect. I am also here for the juxtaposition of the full sheer dress and the long sleeves and high neckline.

Complementing the dress perfectly, Johnson wore a diamond choker and a few rings. She also had on a pair of black strappy heels and wore her hair in an updo. I also love how her black eyeliner adds a pop to her makeup look that plays into the gothic effect of the dress.

All around, I love how this fashion moment continues to reinvent the trend. While we see fully sheer fits frequently – like Rachel Zegler’s recent high-neck mini-dress that she paired with lavender lingerie – this outfit hits in a totally different way. It’s super gothic, and the lace effect is so pretty, adding a fun layer to this edgy look.

Along with this outfit being incredible on its own, it adds to The Materialists star’s incredible catalog of sheer moments. She’s donned everything from a lovely summery yellow sheer dress to a stunning see-through sequined number to even sheer chain mail . Now, this stunning gothic look adds another unique outfit to her history and further cements her as a fashion icon who knows how to absolutely rock a sheer outfit.

Johnson wore this number to the fourth annual Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women Dinner in New York City. The event’s attendees also included Jessica Chastain, Anna Wintour, Lenny Kravitz, Kirsten Dunst, Yara Shahidi, Colman Domingo, Mariska Hargitay and more. So, all around it was a star-studded and highly fashionable event.

This event also happened right as Dakota Johnson’s latest movie, Splitsville, hit the 2025 movie schedule , and in the aftermath of the highly debated yet well-reviewed romance, The Materialists . So, her stepping out for this event comes during a highly talked-about moment in her career.

Now, I can’t wait to see what kind of sheer look the actress dons next. She has a remarkable history with this trend, and I don’t expect her run of looks within it to end here. So, as she keeps rocking lovely dresses, we’ll continue to gush about them.