Gwyneth Paltrow Says Apple Loves Trying Her Famous Red Carpet Clothes, But Admits She Has Big Feet

It's hard to deny that Apple Martin looks just like her famous mom, Gwyneth Paltrow. Aside from having her genes, though, Martin also apparently wants to see what she looks like wearing her mom’s famous red carpet ensembles. Despite loving to wear the Iron Man actress’ clothes, though Martin admits trying on her shoes is a bit of a problem because of her larger feet.

Just like how Heidi Klum and her daughter, Leni, modeled lingerie together, Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter, Apple, are a mother/daughter modeling team. In their interview with Vogue, it was revealed that the pair struck poses together for the GapStudio fall 2025 campaign. While speaking to the publication, Paltrow admitted that before becoming a mother, she had already put together her future daughter’s wardrobe, which is actually quite impressive in some respects:

Weirdly, I started saving clothes for Apple about 15, 20 years before she was born. I don’t just see a top, I’ll see a moment in my life and all the circumstances surrounding it. I’ve always saved everything in hopes that I had a daughter one day who would want to go in there.

Gwyneth Paltrow is the definition of a girl mom! It's honestly very sweet that the Oscar winner was already imagining and planning for your daughter’s fashion future before she was even born. It tracks that Paltrow would want to make sure the fashionista torch is passed on accordingly.

In terms of what clothes of her mother’s that Apple likes to wear, Paltrow said her 21-year-old wears her ‘90s-era Calvin Klein attire, like the amazing dress she wore on a date with Brad Pitt, and those Prada pieces from the '90s. Of course, Paltrow’s Oscar dresses are a must, like the Proof actress’s infamous goth look at the 2002 Oscars. While she hasn’t worn Paltrow’s famous pink Ralph Lauren dress from the night she won Best Actress in 1999, Martin has donned an alternate take from the same brand that consisted of a bubblegum skirt and a pink bra top.

Despite loving to wear her mom’s memorable dresses, Apple Martin admits there’s one snag to trying on all of Gwyneth Paltrow’s clothes:

Her shoes are ridiculous except sometimes they don’t fit. I have large feet, which is kind of sad, but the pairs that I can fit into, I take all of them.

As someone like me, who has small feet, I understand that the struggle is real about not being able to fit into every shoe that you try on. However, at least the English-American socialite was able to find pairs to fit into. That included pair of Prada kitten heels she said she loves, so she could still walk the walk like her mother.

Martin shouldn't fret about her feet, though, as they could end up becoming quite famous in their own right one day, depending on the kind of work she does. It may sound wild, but there are stars who've become famous, in part, for their feet. Margot Robbie's feet have become quite iconic, as they've been highlighted in a few of the films she's done. Who knows, if Martin dives into acting, maybe her own tootsies will become notable.

As for Gwyneth Paltrow, during her time in the spotlight, she was inspired (fashion-wise) by stars like Lauren Hutton and Anjelica Huston. Paltrow appreciated the “very strong masculine-feminine intersectional vibe” those actresses gave off. When it comes to Apple, though, she said her fashion sensibilities came solely from the talented woman who raised her:

She’s such a badass when it comes to fashion and has just done what she wants and doesn’t really care. I feel like I’m finally getting to the place where I don’t really care what people think. She influenced me.

Someone would be hard-pressed to have a better fashion role model than that. As the Shakespeare in Love star’s threads have proven to be bold and timeless, Martin can navigate the fashion world with the same sense of confidence and poise as Paltrow did before her and continue to walk in her shoes… when they fit, of course. Despite the foot size issue, that’s clearly not going to stopping Apple Martin from continuously walking in them and making the unforgettable footwear her own.

As for Gwyneth Paltrow, fans can watch her grace the big screen again with her 2025 movie release, Marty Supreme, which opens in theaters on Christmas Day.