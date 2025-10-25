Jennifer Aniston Gives Gwyneth Paltrow Her Flowers, Says There's One Reason She Thrives So Well In Hollywood

Did you know Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow are friends ? Even though the obvious connection between the actresses is the fact that they both dated Brad Pitt, they actually met through Friends’ David Schwimmer back in the 1990s when Paltrow was in a movie with him. Obviously, they’ve gossiped about their mutual ex before , but Aniston recently pointed out one great thing about her longtime friend that she admires.

When Aniston was on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s Armchair Expert podcast, she discussed a variety of topics openly, including getting real about her misconstrued comments about the Met Gala . During the sprawling conversation, she also pointed out why Gwyneth Paltrow is so good at being a high-profile name. In her words:

She’s the epitome of ‘I don’t care.’ Take a page out of her book, right? She’s a really good person to look to for that sort of ‘Who cares? Who said it? Who cares?’

If you were near any grocery store in the early 2000s, you likely remember Jennifer Aniston’s face being all over tabloid magazine covers alongside a salacious headline of the week. During her new interview, it was pointed out to her that she’s had 2,000 tabloid covers and how she took all the coverage of her “very personally” – because she used to believe those headlines when she saw them growing up.

When Shepard mentioned her ongoing friendship with Paltrow, as they had just moved on from the topic, she said the comments above, giving the Iron Man actress props for being one of those people she can turn to when the noise gets loud when it comes to being a public persona. As one can certainly understand, the Friends actress could never quite understand why people feel like they have the “right to know about your personal life” .

While Aniston has shared that she’s been greatly affected by the downfalls of fame, she looks to Paltrow for her sensibility regarding why what people say ultimately doesn’t matter. Aniston also said this about how she handles being constantly talked about in the press nowadays:

At this point I just don’t pay attention and I realize it doesn’t matter. It really doesn’t matter. We’re still here. I love my work. I do my job. I have a gorgeous, stunning group of friends that know who I am. And, that's all that really matters.

Aniston has a solid approach to handling constant attention, but certainly it didn’t come to her overnight. She’s been in the industry for nearly 40 years now, and it surely hasn’t been easy to navigate. Like Aniston, Paltrow has had a lot of tabloid coverage about her life, from going viral for her “consciously uncoupling” statement about her separation from Chris Martin in 2014 to the ski trial she was part of in 2023 to her infamous Goop vagina candles .

It would seem like having a thick skin, or simply not caring about others’ opinions so much, would be the recipe for being famous for a long time, and per Aniston, Paltrow has got it!