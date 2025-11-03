If You Ever Wondered How Much Cindy Crawford And Kaia Gerber Really Look Alike, Look No Further Than This Event Pic

It’s such a trip when celebrities have children who grow up to look just like them. Cindy Crawford, for instance, became one of the most recognizable supermodels in the ‘80s and ‘90s, appearing on magazine covers and in music videos, iconic Pepsi commercials and so much more. In 2001 she gave birth to Kaia Gerber, and in seemingly no time at all, the daughter became her mother’s doppelganger. Their latest appearance together shows just how similar they really look.

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber — who is not surprisingly also a model and actress and has weighed in on the nepo baby debate — attended the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala this weekend and posed together on their arrival. Both women looked fabulous, and I’d have believed you if you told me they were sisters and not mother/daughter. Take a look.

(Image credit: Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Seeing Kaia Gerber with her mother makes you wonder how people don’t realize she has a famous parent. In fact, seeing the 24-year-old makes me question if I’ve taken a time machine back to 1990 and might be actually looking at Cindy Crawford from the past. Even A.I. de-aging wouldn’t have gotten this close.

The way they’re posed, angled toward each other like that, also makes me feel like one could be a reflection of the other, if not for the differences in their sequined gowns. The younger of the two went with a bright red low-cut, floor-length dress, while Cindy Crawford opted for a gold off-the-shoulder look with some beaded fringe.

Adding to their twinning factor is the hair, with both models opting for old Hollywood curls falling over their shoulders. Here may be the biggest indication of their individual ages, with Cindy Crawford going for the side-part and Kaia Gerber keeping her locks parted down the middle.

It’s really fun to see them side-by-side like that, but they’re not the only celebrity pair to have people doing double takes. Apple Martin — daughter of Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow — really is the spitting image of Paltrow, just as the Shakespear in Love star looks just like her own mother Blythe Danner.

Another example of the most bewildering mother/daughter look-alikes is Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe, who even nodded at her mom’s Legally Blonde pink bikini when she guest-starred on Doctor Odyssey. But while her blonde wavy hair does a lot to support that argument, I’ve got to say I agree with Ryan Phillippe that their daughter looks more like him.

In one final example, while John Lennon and Kurt Cobain sadly aren’t around to give us a direct comparison, it’s hard to miss how much Sean Lennon and Frances Bean Cobain resemble their late fathers.

It’s fun to see how much celebrity children end up looking like their parents, and lord help anyone who ran into Cindy Crawford or Kaia Gerber at Saturday’s gala without the other one nearby for comparison.