Uma Thurman Brought Back The Foot Fetish Debate With Four Funny Words Of Advice When Her Daughter Started Work With Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino's movies are truly iconic, and the filmmaker is known for his very specific vision. He's also known for his penchant for featuring actors' feet, whether it's in Kill Bill or Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The latter is one of the best Maya Hawke movies, as she was a member of the Manson Family. And it turns out that her mother Uma Thurman offered a four-word piece of advice about working with the Oscar-winning filmmaker.

The Django Unchained filmmaker has been synonymous with actors' feet over the years, including Margot Robbie's dirty feet in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. While Tarantino has defended himself against this discourse, it sounds like his collaborators have a different perspective. When appearing on Good Hang with Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke revealed the advice her famous mother (and frequent Tarantino collaborator) gave her ahead of filming. Namely:

Keep your shoes on.

Honestly, that's some solid advice. Uma Thurman's feet got plenty of screen time, especially in Kill Bill Vol. 1. So when Hawke was going to work with Quentin Tarantino on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, her mother told her to keep her shoes on. Indeed, plenty of actors on the project ended up going barefoot.

The acclaimed 2019 movie helped the internet become obsessed with Margot Robbie's feet, but Maya Hawke didn't let her tootsies show on screen. The star of Stranger Things (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription) took her famous mom's advice, but the same can't be seen for the rest of the cast. Margaret Qualley's were on full display throughout its runtime, as were Dakota Fanning and Sydney Sweeney's during the Spawn Ranch Scene.

Amy Poehler and Maya Hawke met while collaborating on Inside Out 2 (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription), which is likely why the latter was so honest about her famous mother's Tarantino-related advice. Her role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood came right before she became a household name thanks to Stranger Things, and she was one of many young actors to appear in the Manson Family sequences.

Aside from filming the two Kill Bill movies, Uma Thurman also famously worked with Quentin Tarantino on 1994's Pulp Fiction. She knows the acclaimed filmmaker well, which is why she was able to give her daughter some practical advice about collaborating with him.

Of course, there are plenty of moviegoers who want to see Thurman and Tarantino reunite on a third Kill Bill movie. There's been no indication that this project is actually coming together, but that hasn't stopped fan from crossing their fingers (and swords).

Stranger Things Season 5 will premiere on November 26th as part of the 2025 TV schedule. I'm definitely hoping that Maya Hawke's Robin manages to survive the final battle against Vecna and the Upside Down.