My Favorite Barbie Movie Products Available On Amazon Prime Day Ahead Of Margot Robbie’s Movie Release

I’m calling it right now, Barbie is about to become the movie of the summer. And with the 2023 new movie release quickly approaching, it’s time to fully embrace Greta Gerwig’s hot pink vision by bringing home a little bit (or a lot) of Barbie Land home with you. It’s an especially great time to do so during 2023’s Amazon Prime Day on July 11 and 12. We've already found the best Barbiecore Fashion deals, so this time I have scoured the massive site for the best official Barbie movie products and found my favorites available specifically on Amazon.

Now be warned, there’s a whole lot of hot pink ahead. Warner Bros. and Mattel have gone absolutely all out with its marketing campaign for the new movie. It’s great for the Barbie fans of the world like us to treat ourselves to some of the offerings. Check out my Barbie movie Amazon Prime Day product guide. These picks are too good to leave your cart empty, in my opinion.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

The Official Barbie Movie Barbies

Obviously, I have to start things off with actual Barbies, because, duh! Mattel has created an entire line of collectible Barbies made completely with the movie in mind, and I want them all stat. These dolls have been going quick, with the cowboy version of Margot Robbie’s Barbie already sold out and going for $100+ elsewhere. That being said, there’s enough of her version of Barbie to go around.

My favorite is the quite affordable Margot Robbie Barbie in the gingham pink and white dress she wears in the Barbie trailer in Barbie Land. I also love that there’s one of Ken in his denim set and underwear, along with Issa Rae’s President Barbie being available in a full ball gown. America Ferrera’s Gloria also has an adorable pink pantsuit I wish I could buy and walk around matching with her. Check them out:

Ken Doll Wearing All-Denim Matching Set with Original Ken Signature Underwear $50 on Amazon

President Barbie Collectible Wearing Shimmery Pink and Gold Dress with Sash $50 on Amazon

Gloria Collectible Wearing Three-Piece Pink Power Pantsuit with Strappy Heels and Golden Earrings $50 on Amazon

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Build Your Own Barbie Dreamhouse

Barbie hasn’t even come out, but I’m already obsessed with the Barbie DreamHouse that was specifically designed for the movie. It was inspired by the midcentury modernism designs found in Palm Springs, California and when the sets were built on set, apparently “the world ran out of pink,” per Barbie ’s production designer . In the spirit of that, there’s a 1795 piece building toy where you can put together the house yourself. It’s a splurge that you can make a day out of too.

MEGA Barbie The Movie DreamHouse Building Set: $149.99 on Amazon

Anyone who knows Barbie knows The Barbie DreamHouse. This set is for collectors and fans alike and includes 4 buildable micro-dolls, 1,795 bricks and pieces, and even comes with food and pool accessories.

Now if you don’t have room in your home for a Barbie DreamHouse replica, there’s always more room for dish ware to feel like you live in a Barbie world, right? I absolutely adore this pair of hot pink mugs made by Dragon Glassware. I love the transparent look of them (if makes your drink look magenta) and the fact that it will keep it at the temperature you poured it for longer than other glassware.

Set of Two Dragon Glassware x Barbie Glass Coffee Mugs: $35 on Amazon

This glassware set comes with one pink and one magenta mug. But they aren't just for show. Both feature double wall insulation to keep your drinks hot or cold longer than your everyday glassware and the unique design will make your drink look like it's floating in air!

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Get Barbie’s Pink Corvette

Another already iconic element of Barbie’s production design is Barbie’s 1956 pink Corvette that she drives around Barbie Land before driving off to the “Real World” with Ken. Hot Wheels has made a replica of the car from the movie as a remote control car you can put your Barbies in and drive around the house. What a fun toy to elevate buying those collectable Barbies.

Hot Wheels Barbie Corvette, Battery-Operated Remote-Control Toy Car from Barbie The Movie: $55 on Amazon

The Hot Wheels RC Barbie Corvette is ready to roll! Featuring authentic Corvette styling and movie-accurate details, this full-function remote control vehicle is great for both Barbie fans and remote-control car fans!

Alright, now if you really love the Barbie Corvette, but are not game for the remote control toy, I love this alternative mini Hot Wheels collectable. It’s a cute keepsake for a bookshelf or desk (maybe to have fun rolling around in between work meetings), and I just know years down the line, you’re going to get compliments on it.

Hot Wheels 2023 Barbie 1956 Corvette: $10 on Amazon

Not into remote control cars? Hot Wheels still has you covered! This pink 1956 Corvette from Barbie The Movie makes for a great collectors item for true fans or as a toy from a future fan!

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Official Barbie Movie Impala Roller Skates

When Barbie was being filmed, it got early attention for a scene filmed on location on Venice Beach, California where Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling shot in bright yellow roller skates. With the movie on the way, Impala has teamed up with the movie to make these unique roller skates widely available. I love the idea of everyone skating around in these highlighter yellow and pink skates, and channelling the movie in the real world. Barbie summer is among us.

Impala Lightspeed Inline Skate in Barbie Bright Yellow: $190 on Amazon

We all know how much Barbie likes to roll down the boardwalk- and now you can join her! Available in multiple colors and wheel sizes with easy entry buckle and lace combo.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Jam Out To The Barbie Soundtrack On Vinyl

I’m also unbelievably excited for Barbie’s soundtrack because the artists that were chosen for the music are so stacked. From Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa. Haim, Lizzo Tame Impala and Billie Eilish, to even Ryan Gosling getting a music number of his own, so many of my favorite artists are on the Barbie soundtrack. When I really love an album, I love to buy a physical copy. The Barbie soundtrack on vinyl feels like it could be a staple for girls nights or at-home cleaning sessions. Also, this bright pink one is just too perfect. If you don’t have a turntable, grab the CD and poster set on Amazon Prime Day!

Barbie The Album Pink Vinyl: $28 on Amazon

Want to rock out with Barbie? Barbie The Album is available in streaming, MP3, Audio CD, Vinyl, and even Cassette Tape! Available for Pre-order now.

Barbie The Album (Amazon Exclusive CD + Poster) $15 on Amazon

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Make It A Barbie Pool Party Or Game Night

So here’s the thing, I’m going to need to be invited to at least five Barbie-themed pool parties this summer because FUNBOY’s pool collection is absolutely gorgeous. I am especially stoked for the below floaty lounger, but the brand has multiple cute options, including tube floaties, an adorable summer beach towel and a huge speed boat float that can hold a ton of your stuff while you're hanging out at the pool. Along with FUNBOY’s collection, my last great find for your Amazon Prime Day shopping is a Barbie version of UNO.

UNO is one of my favorite games to play when I have friends or family over, and we don’t know what to do. I love that this one has different pictures of the characters from the movie to think back on the movie together.

FUNBOY & Barbie Official Pool Float Collection: Barbie Chaise Lounger: $71 on Amazon

A brand new product to The Barbie "Dream" line! This lounger comes equipped with an integrated pillow chamber and cup holder and can be used on water OR on land- wherever you want to lounge in style.

UNO Barbie The Movie Card Game, Inspired by the Movie $6.50 on Amazon

There’s so much Barbie merchandise to get excited for and pay homage to Greta Gerwig’s newest movie. It’s going to be so fun to make memories this summer watching this film when it hits theaters this July 21 and some of this memorabilia will make us nostalgic for the good old days in 2023 when Barbie came out and blew our collective minds. Happy shopping!