Sarah Michelle Gellar Jumped On The Sheer Dress Trend While Honoring Brendan Fraser

As the award season chugs along and the Brenaissance continues, Brendan Fraser was honored at Santa Barbara International Film Festival by way of his friend and ever-stylish pal Sarah Michelle Gellar. Let me tell you, the actress did not mess around when it came to picking out the perfect dress to honor her friend, because she showed up on the trend, rocking a gorgeous sheer gown to honor The Whale star and Best Actor frontrunner.

The actress, who has been very vocal about her love for Fraser and The Whale , showed up to present him with the American Riviera Award. The two posed together on the red carpet in their classy black outfits. While The Mummy star wore a classic suit, Gellar rocked one of the hottest trends in fashion at the moment with her lovely sheer, black gown.

(Image credit: Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for SBIFF)

Gellar took to Instagram to post her look, not once, but twice, to show just how much she loved it. The Wolf Pack star’s first post featured two photos of her in the gown with the caption:

I wore a very pretty dress last night 💫

It is "very pretty." The gown's black frills and incredibly detailed embroidery is a sight you can get lost in. Not to mention, Gellar paired the dress with an adorable clutch that featured a silver bow that complemented the dress and her simple silver jewelry perfectly.

While many celebs have jumped on the sheer dress trend, and have absolutely killed it, Gellar’s look is reminiscent of Jenna Ortega’s semi-sheer looks , in my opinion. Also, if you've watched Ortega's Addams Family spin-off, the Wolf Pack star's dress is reminiscent of the outfit the young actress wore while doing her viral dance on Wednesday .

Even though Gellar’s look is the most similar to the black looks Ortega rocks, she is also joining a group of actresses who have been absolutely killing the fashion game in sheer dresses. Perhaps most notably, Florence Pugh rocked a bright pink Valentino “free the nipple” dress that went viral . Allison Janney also hopped on the see-through trend when she wore a sequined sheer gown to a movie premiere. Other big-time celebs who have rocked dresses like the Cruel Intentions star's look include Megan Fox, Heidi Klum and Olivia Wilde, just to name a few.

The Buffy The Vampire Slayer star seemed to be loving her gown in the photos. The captions make it clear she not only adored her fit, but she was also elated to be recognizing her friend Brendan Fraser.

With the Oscars right around the corner, and Brendan Fraser being one of the highly talked about 2023 Academy Award nominees , I’m sure we’ll be seeing more supportive posts from Gellar in honor of her The Air I Breathe co-star, hopefully, that means more amazing outfits too.