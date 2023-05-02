Halle Berry Hilariously Shows Off The 'Joys' Of What It Takes To Pull Off A Red Carpet Look: ‘We Don't Need That Much Lube'

Halle Berry is an Oscar-winning actress who has had a long and wildly successful career in movies ( including a Razzie win ). She’s also known for stunning beauty and bold fashion choices that accompany her public appearances. And while the X-Men icon is synonymous with glamor, actually getting put together can be a challenge. Case in point: Berry hilariously showing off the “joys” of what it takes to pull of a red carpet look on social media, saying “we don’t need that much lube.”

Aside from her talents as an actress, Berry is also known for her A+ social media presence, often responding to posts about her or clapping back at haters . She recently peeled back the curtain on what it’s like getting into glam on Instagram , including the struggle of getting into custom garments. In the clip you can see her stylist lubing up her foot in attempt to wear a boot that didn’t quite fit. Check it out below:

How funny is that? While Halle Berry look absolutely stunning in this outfit, actually getting it all on was another experience entirely. And when you can’t fit into boots, you just have to lube up your legs and feet. Celebrities: sometimes they really aren’t like us.

The Monster’s Ball actress shared this clip to her 8.4 million followers on Instagram, and the comments are filled with fans who are sharing how much it tickled them. Berry is in full glam in the clip, as stylist Lindsay Flores attempts to get some custom boots on her feet. But since the boots don’t have any zippers, saying this is easier said than done. And in the end, the answer seemed to be lubing up her feet in order to slip in. It’s like a modern Cinderella!

Aside from the physical comedy of this video, part of what makes it so delightful is that Berry and Flores seem to have such great chemistry. The two have collaborated for quite some time, as she’s the actress’ style director. But clearly they have alot of fun along the way, even when navigating difficult garments like the aforementioned boots.

So many people follow Halle Berry on social media thanks to the various looks that she’s worn with her ongoing collaboration with Lindsay Flores. But she’s also got roles in a number of truly iconic movies such as the X-Men franchise and James Bond movie Die Another Day (which featured her iconic bikini scene) . The latter was originally going to land Berry a Bond spinoff , but that unfortunately never came to fruition.