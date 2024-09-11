Halle Berry Is Navigating Her Next Act — ‘The Best Act’ — In A Gorgeous Sheer Lace Dress

Halle Berry is having a big year! She has two projects on the 2024 movie schedule – The Union and Never Let Go – she celebrated Catwoman’s 20th anniversary , and, as always, she’s donning looks that prove she's a fashion icon. All that is worth celebrating I'd say. So, that’s what she’s doing, as she posted images of herself in a gorgeous sheer lace black dress and other stunning ensembles with a statement about navigating her next act, which she's also calling her “best act.”

To commemorate all this, she posed for the cover of Marie Claire’s “Changemakers Issue,” and in the spread of images posted by our sister site, the actress donned many stunning looks. This included a gorgeous sheer lace dress, which you can see in the third image of the carousel:

A post shared by Marie Claire (@marieclairemag) A photo posted by on

Of course, Halle Berry is no stranger to the see-through trend, in fact, she was rocking the sheer dress before it was cool . So, obviously, she looks fabulous in that wonderful black dress.

Notably, along with the dress, she showed off her edgier side too, by wearing a Balmain top made of only flowers and hands , that looked very similar to the Balmain top Sydney Sweeney wore earlier this year.

Overall, the sheer classic black look, the avant-garde flower top and other outfits in this spread – like the red-ish orange New Bottega Veneta gown and the LAPOINTE fur coat – show off her range of style, which mirrors her range as an actress.



This makes for a perfect parallel to where Berry’s career is right now, and how she addressed it with this profile. Taking to her own Instagram with images from the collection above, the actress led with the photo of her in the black Gucci sheer dress, which is so gorgeous, and she wrote:

thank you @marieclairemag for beautifully illustrating the journey of navigating my next act … the best act 🤍 💋

How To Watch The Union (Image credit: Laura Radford/Netflix) The Union premiered over the summer on Netflix’s release schedule, and you can stream it right now with a Netflix subscription.

Along with acting in massive projects, Berry has also been doing a lot of advocacy work around menopause and the stigmas surrounding this phase of a woman’s life. She also has a wellness vertical called Re-spin, which is focused on “empowering people on their longevity journey.”

So, it’s clear that this era of Berry’s life is a great one, and she’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking about all this with Marie Claire, the 58-year-old actress explained that she’s going to keep doing what she loves and thriving:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Age is just a number that they stick on us at birth. As women, we get defined by it way more than men do and sometimes it can debilitate us. It can trick us into thinking what we’re supposed to do. We have to kick that in the face and say, ‘no, I’m going to do what I can do as long as I feel good doing it!’ And that will be whatever I want it to be. I get to define that.

And define that she did!

Halle Berry is clearly killing it right now. Her fans showed up for her new movie The Union , which was No. 1 on Netflix for a few weeks. Now, as she continues to flourish in her personal and professional life, she’s getting ready to release, Never Let Go, an upcoming horror film that will hit theaters on September 20. Plus, as always, she's turning incredible look after incredible look as she promotes these projects as well as her off-screen work.

So, this “next act” does seem to be shaping up as “the best act,” and we can’t wait to see what else Halle Berry has in store!