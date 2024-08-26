Halle Berry Shared Sheer (Dress) Positivity Over Her Netflix Movie Hitting A Big Milestone Two Weekends In A Row

The 2024 Netflix release The Union stars Halle Berry who ropes her former high school flame (Mark Wahlberg) into being part of a high-stakes U.S. intelligence mission. The spy-comedy film received great milestone news of being a top Netflix movie for two weekends in a row. To celebrate the news, Berry shares sheer positivity in the form of kind words and the latest summer fashion trend.

The action rom-com duo achieved a new milestone that’s exciting news for The Union. Halle Berry shared in an Instagram post that the Netflix new release is #1 on the streaming service two weekends in a row. In her caption, she made sure to send love to all those who watched her movie and made this milestone possible:

“The Union” is the No. 1 movie on @netflix for a second weekend. I’m seeing all the fan love and you guys never fail to make me feel so so grateful. 💋sending all the love (and kisses) right back.

Halle Berry seems so happy about what she and the cast and crew of The Union accomplished. Not only was the X-Men actress delighted about her film’s new milestone, but so were a bunch of celebrities who chimed in the comments:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️- @tameramowrytwo

I’m very proud to have worked on this with you 💗💗- @norma_patton_lowin

And weeee love it!!❤️❤️❤️- @coltermikecolter

My girl 🔥- @joanne_baron_

Go, Halle, Go!!! 🙌🏽- @tyrabanks

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥- @bustarhymes

It’s always nice to see fellow celebrities take the time to show their support and love to such a talented actress. With Halle Berry feeling the love already from Netflix streamers, an array of positive comments is icing on the cake to the milestone news.

With sheer positivity comes a sheer dress that Halle Berry is wearing in the post that I can’t take my eyes off of. See for yourself the Oscar winner wearing a stunning sheer dress at the Los Angeles premiere of The Union:

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

As part of the La Perla lingerie brand, Halle Berry has on a lacy knee-length dress made out of mesh material with a built-in bodysuit underneath. Berry’s contributing to the bold fashion choice that many celebrities have made this summer. For example, Dakota Johnson wore the prettiest sheer dress on the street that showed she was “soaking” the summer sun.

A Family Affair’s Joey King also followed the sheer trend wearing a see-through crop top and high-waisted skirt set for the premiere of her Netflix rom-com. And we can’t forget about Emma Stone’s sheer black cut-out dress she wore to the premiere of Kinds of Kindness that looked like a work of modern art. While the sheer look is a daring fashion statement, you can’t deny the attention it gives as well as its declaration of being proud of your body.

