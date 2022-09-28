Halloween Ends Releases One Of John Carpenter’s New Songs, And It’s Chilling

With the fall now upon us and October almost here, we’ve entered the time affectionately known as spooky season. Many of us will be curling up to watch some of the best horror movies during this time, and the new slasher threequel Halloween Ends is being released in theaters and streaming on Peacock in just a few weeks. Halloween Ends just released one of John Carpenter’s new songs, and it’s truly chilling.

John Carpenter changed the horror genre forever with the 1978 original Halloween movie, and he’s an executive producer and the composer of David Gordon Green’s current trilogy. His latter contribution is a key way that the last two movies felt so chilling, and smart money says that the iconic filmmaker is going to pull out all the stops for Halloween Ends. Now we can hear one of the new tracks for the highly anticipated slasher, check it out below courtesy of Carpenter’s YouTube account:

Is it October 14th yet? The stakes of Halloween Ends have never been higher, as the upcoming slasher is expected to be Jamie Lee Curtis’ final performance as franchise hero Laurie Strode . The movie’s contents are a total mystery, but it sounds like this chilling track will be heard as Michael Myers claims one of his many victims throughout its runtime.

This new song is titled “Junk Yard” which likely gives away the setting for this particular attack by Michael Myers. Halloween Ends will pick up years after the events of the last two movies, allowing the timeline to catch up to the real world. But unfortunately for the town of Haddonfield, the Shape will once again come knocking , eventually landing him face to face with Laurie Strode herself.

The contents of Halloween Ends have largely been kept under wraps, no doubt an attempt to keep spoilers away from moviegoing audiences. Indeed, the final trailer is the first time we got to see clear glimpses of the various characters making up the story. As a reminder, you can check out the latest footage below,

As we can see, Halloween Ends will feature a substantial time jump, which should allow the various returning characters to change from when we last saw them. For Jamie Lee Crutis’ Laurie Strode, she’s seemingly finally moved on with her life, adn is no longer obsessed with The Boogeyman. Which means she’ll be unprepared when Michael finally returns to Haddonfield.

Aside from Jamie Lee Curtis’ final performance as her signature character, fans are also eager to catch up with other returning faces. While most of the cast of Halloween Kills was killed by Michael ( including Judy Greer’s Karen ), Laurie’s granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and original survivor Lindsey (Kyle Richards) will once again appear.