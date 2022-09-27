Final Halloween Ends Trailer Includes Kyle Richards And Bunch Of Michael's Kills

The horror genre has been thriving for years now, with some of the best horror movies returning to theaters via new sequels. This trend is at least partly thanks to the wild success of the 2018 Halloween movie, which started a new trilogy of slashers. And the final trailer for Halloween Ends debuts Kyle Richards, and includes a bunch of Michael Myers' kills.

The pressure is for Halloween Ends to deliver, as it'll mark Jamie Lee Curtis' final performance as franchise hero Laurie Strode. The footage has been limited leading up to the movie's release, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon Kyle Richards has been missing from the marketing. But that changed with the final trailer, which you can see above. While she appears quickly, we got our first glimpse of Lindsey Wallace, and it looks like she's finally sharing a scene with Laurie.

The trailer opens with Laurie Strode narrating, revealing Ends is set four years since the event of the last two Halloween movies. Fans have been expecting the time jump, with the franchise's timeline catching up to the real world. But soon Michael Myers surprisingly reappears, and seemingly kills someone in the sewers of Haddonfield.

(Image credit: Blumhouse)

Shortly after that kill, Halloween Ends' final trailer offers the first look at Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace. She's one of the few characters to survive the events of Kills, and it looks like she may be working at the Haddonfield bar Mick's that she was hanging in during the start of that movie. We get to see Jamie Lee Curtis and Richards share their first scene together, and it seems like they've got a tight relationship after all these years. It remains to be seen how much of a role the Real Housewives star will have, and if she'll get another confrontation with Michael Myers.

This final trailer for Halloween Ends also offered a glimpse at where Laurie's relationship with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) is at. Things look pretty tense in their exchange, where Allyson claims she's "obsessed with death." The two women lost their entire family in the last movie, including Judy Greer's Karen.

Aside from the long-awaited debut of Kyle Richards, this final trailer for Halloween Ends also offers glimpses at Michael Myers' various kills. The masked killer has never been deadlier, killing almost the entire cast of Halloween Kills throughout its runtime. And smart money says that things are going to be even more intense in the upcoming threequel. One of the longest sequences seems to be a home invasion, where thing get violent for an unsuspecting couple.

Halloween Ends will arrive in theaters and streaming on Peacock October 14th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.