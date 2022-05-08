Happy Mother’s Day, Blake Lively! Ryan Reynolds Gets Candid About How His Wife And Partner Keeps Him On Track In Lovely Interview Moment

It’s the time of year again when we honor all the mothers – the ones currently with us and the moms who have passed on . Mother’s Day is here, and while there are plenty of Hollywood celebrities who have shouted out to their moms and their baby’s moms, Ryan Reynolds has taken a break from ribbing on his wife to show her the appreciation she deserves. In a recently revealed chat with David Letterman, Reynolds gives some major props to his wife and mother of his children Blake Lively on how she keeps him and their family on track.

Blake Lively has been known to troll her husband Ryan Reynolds, but it would seem that makes her all the more endearing to her beau, because he gives her the credit she is due every chance he gets. Not too long ago Reynolds recognized Lively for her creative contributions to his projects like Deadpool , and now he is getting candid about what an asset she is in their family life together.

In a clip of an episode for the new upcoming season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman , Ryan Reynolds admits that Blake Lively not only outshines him on the Met Gala red carpet , but also runs the show when it comes to their marriage and raising the kids. He says,

Blake runs the show. I would kind of really phone things in if it wasn’t for her… It’s higher standards.

In the same segment, Ryan Reynolds comments on what it would be like if Blake Lively, like David Letterman suggests hypothetically, left to visit family for a couple weeks and left Reynolds with their three daughters alone. Apparently, it would be a mixed bag for the Red Notice star, as he says it would be fun at first but then a pretty daunting task. Said Reynolds,

I think I would find it pretty exciting at first, and then there would be three girls, so that division of labor is very important.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are a great representation of couple goals and have been for some time. Although Lively herself does not appear in the interview with David Letterman and Reynolds, her cooking prowess apparently does. You can see a short clip from the interview below, where Reynolds displays some home cooked dishes and gives all the credit to his wife, who showed him “how to do all this.”

The famous couple will be celebrating their tenth anniversary this year, and Ryan Reynolds still seems to actively find ways to publicly compliment Blake Lively. While his official Mother’s Day well wishes are most likely still to come as the day goes on, either publicly or privately, I actually can’t wait to see what stunt he may pull for their 10 year mark coming up in September, especially since he’ll have some extra time on his hands given his acting sabbatical.