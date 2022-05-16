Harry Potter Actor Tom Felton Admits Playing Draco Malfoy Did Not Make Him Popular With The Ladies, And I Solemnly Refuse To Believe It

I think it’s safe to say that most people who grew up as Wizarding World fans had some major envy for the kids who ended up as longterm or even minor cast members in the Harry Potter film franchise . It was basically the pinnacle of cool in my pre-teen mind. Apparently, that sense of coolness didn’t actually translate to at least one of the stars in real life, though, because Tom Felton has now admitted that playing Draco Malfoy didn’t do much to enhance his popularity with the ladies while he was actively portraying the Slytherin. And I solemnly swear that I'm not sure how much I truly believe that!

Of course, as absolutely awesome and envy-inducing it sounds, being a significant character in the Harry Potter universe during your younger years would have some drawbacks. The main cast basically grew up on the set, which means they lost out on some childhood experiences that their peers would have had. In an interview with The Guardian , Tom Felton spoke about missing out on activities with his peers like parties and school trips and how that may have helped affect how people perceived him. Of course, being one of the “evil” characters didn’t help much. Here's what Felton has to say about how his role of Draco Malfoy may have turned girls off of him a bit:

Some people really struggle with the idea that I wasn’t this special, popular kid, but I was walking around with dyed hair and played an evil wizard. It wasn’t cool. It did me no favors with the girls.

I can completely understand how kids could confuse a longterm on-screen character with the actual person behind the role. However, Tom Felton is certainly not Draco Malfoy, no matter how perfect a young, “snotty” Felton was for the role . He’s not even a Slytherin , according to his Pottermore results, and in true Gryffindor fashion, has even committed his dog to the Hogwarts House !

While it might have been hard for people to separate him from Draco with the bleach blonde hair, I find it kind of hard to believe that the ladies were passing up chilling with a Harry Potter star. Sure, his Potter references may not have gotten him very far with Olivia Jade , but plenty of the world would be pretty pumped to receive a DM from the star. Of course, that is now and not in the midst of his Malfoy days, but I can’t imagine a world in which someone would just look over him or anyone who was making magic on the set of the highly profitable franchise.

Fast forward to now, Tom Felton is still single. He’s had a lengthy dating history, but the Hollywood vet seemingly hasn’t had a consistent relationship in a few years, though that probably has nothing to do with his ties to the Wizarding World. It’s more likely that Felton is busy with his post-Potter acting career. He had a #1 film on Netflix not too long ago and has a few films in the works, one opposite Mark Williams (who played Mr. Weasley in all but the first HP film).

While you should certainly check out some of his newer acting credits, revisiting his role as the despicable Draco Malfoy is certainly worth your time, too, especially in conjunction to some of the roles Tom Felton is taking on now. The full Harry Potter franchise is available to stream, with an HBO Max subscription, and includes some undeniably awesome scenes featuring Felton as Draco that the ladies surely appreciate today.