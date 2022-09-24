Harry Potter ‘Bad Dad’ Jason Isaacs Shouts Out Tom Felton For The Draco Malfoy Actor’s Birthday

It looks like the tradition of the actors who make up the Malfoy family cheekily wishing each other a happy birthday is still going. Last summer, Tom Felton, a.k.a. Draco Malfoy, wished his on-screen dad Jason Isaacs a happy birthday on Instagram. Now, the "Bad Dad" is wishing his on-screen son a happy birthday in the most hilarious way.

The co-stars have clearly remained in contact since filming wrapped. Both post about each other every so often, and it’s so wholesome. Most recently, Jason Isaacs posted a hilarious photo with Tom Felton. It shows the two of them with two people dressed as Dobby, but their faces have been photoshopped over and replaced with Lucius and Dracos’ heads. I know that sounds ridiculous, but you’ll just have to check it out for yourself:

Honestly, it’s his caption that got me, especially the part where Isaacs described Felton as his “acting, writing, singing and globe-conquering progeny.” To top it all off he signed as “Bad Dad.” The chaotic vibes in this photo are hilarious. The two also post wholesome photos together when it's not their birthdays, which makes their relationship even cuter. For example, Isaacs posted a photo earlier this month of the two of them with Isaacs commending his faux son's musical talent. He also plugged the Draco actor's new book and signed off with:

I’d hate him if I didn’t love him.

What a Malfoy response. I really love that the two have stayed in contact since filming wrapped so many years ago, the chaotic energy of the posts makes them even better. For example, Tom Felton posted a photo of the two of them at New Mexico Comic Con and noted that the photo looks like the two are expecting a child .

Felton and Isaacs got to reunite, along with the rest of the cast, for the 20th-anniversary celebration of Harry Potter, which can be watched with an HBO Max subscription . The reunion saw the father-son duo reunite in a more formal manner. It also reunited Harry, Hermione and Ron actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, respectively.

Tom Felton has kept his love for all of the Wizarding World alive over the years. He recently revealed he’d love to work with Daniel Radcliffe again , saying they have joked together about Felton being the hero this time and Radcliffe being the villain. I think that would be pretty fantastic. He’s also shown off his Hogwarts pride by rocking some Slytherin merch on a trip back to Hogwarts. The Draco actor has also made it clear that he still loves to answer fans' questions about Potter .