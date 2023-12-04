Turns Out Harry Potter's Draco Still Runs Around With Goyle As Tom Felton Shares Sweet Reunion Post

There are popular franchises, and then there’s Harry Potter. The Wizarding World has entertained audiences for decades, starting with J. K. Rowling’s books and growing to movies, stage plays, and video games. The eight-film franchise is arguably the most iconic, with the public following as the Potter cast grew up before our eyes . That includes Tom Felton, who famously played the villainous Draco Malfoy in the films. Turns out Draco still runs around with Goyle, as Felton shared a sweet reunion post with his co-star.

While the Harry Potter cast reunited for the Return to Hogwarts special , their relationships also extend off camera. The Draco Malfoy actor has remained one of Potter’s biggest fans over the years, with Felton even hosting the red carpet for Fantastic Beasts 3 . Most recently Felton reunited with Goyle actor Josh Herdman, posting on Instagram for all to see. Check out the sweet reunion photo below:

Once a Slytherin, always a Slytherin it seems. Felton and Herdman recently reunited to spend some time together, and clearly have a friendship after their years at Hogwarts together. So while they had a ton of pressure and grew up together while filming the Potter movies, it sounds like the bonds that formed during that decade of work were super strong.

Tom Felton shared this image with his 12.1 million followers on Instagram, many of whom are Harry Potter fans. He and Josh Herdman met up in Germany, where they snapped a photo together that is sure to go viral among Potterheads. Let’s just hope they weren’t involved in any Dark Magic during this recent reunion. The pair interact on social media every so often, to the joy of the fans. Case in point: a throwback by Herdman , where Felton commented and called him his “right hand man.”

Of course, Josh Herdman is far from the only tight friendship that Tom Felton has thanks to his time in the Wizarding World. Felton has a close bond with his onscreen father Jason Isaacs , as well as the other Hogwarts students. For example, lots of the Harry Potter actors sounded off for Felton’s birthday . And smart money says these friendships aren’t going anywhere, especially with the cast all grown up and able to reminisce about their time in the franchise.

Wizarding World fans are hoping that the Potter cast will reunite for a film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. That play takes place with Harry and his friends as adults, with the story focusing on Harry and Draco’s sons as they take an adventure through the franchise’s timeline. The Potter cast has shared various levels of excitement about this concept, including Tom Felton himself.