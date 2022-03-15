Will Smith Opens Up About Jada’s ‘Entanglement,’ But Says There’s ‘Never’ Been Infidelity In Their Marriage

Well, I’m sure you’re super ready to hear more about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s relationship and not at all tired of it! There may be a more positive way to look at it, though. After they recently seemingly avoided the topic of their very public “entanglement” drama on the red carpet , the King Richard star and award winner has now opened back up about the whole situation to give some clarity, and says there has “never” been infidelity in their marriage, no matter what it may look like to the public. Smith also shared his thoughts on putting a more meaningful spin on the things people like to dwell on in Hollywood.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith seemed ready to put the whole “entanglement” business in the past when they swerved the topic at the SAG Awards. Jada Pinkett Smith said that going forward, there would be no more entanglements, but it seems as though Will Smith wants to set the record straight once and for all about any infidelity in their marriage.

In an interview with CBS Mornings, Will Smith made it clear that his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith is strong; he and his wife tell each other everything, and there are never “ever” any surprises regarding what the other does in the relationship. In his words:

There’s never been infidelity in our marriage. Never. Jada and I talk about everything and we have never surprised one another with anything, ever.

This isn’t the first time Will Smith has spoken out about Jada Pinkett Smith’s perceived affair with musician August Alsina, but his words do make it seem as though everything is good between he and his wife. While at this point it may seem as though the couple are just as over hearing about their relationship as some fans are , Smith may have felt the need to make sure everyone knows that his wife did not step out on their marriage.

In the same interview, Will Smith talked about how his relationship has been perceived by the media and the public. While it may be uncomfortable for a lot of people to have things about their personal life anywhere and everywhere, Smith has apparently “decided” that this (possibly forced) transparency can be a benefit to society, saying:

I have decided that chatter about my life can be of a benefit to people. I think the chatter is the first stage to having a real conversation and being able to truly explore if some of the things in your heart are loving or poisonous.

That is certainly one way to look at it, and honestly, it’s a pretty positive spin on something that a lot of people would find to be a negative aspect of the fame he and Jada Pinkett Smith have. Will Smith recently released a memoir that dives deep into a lot of his experiences as a person and star, and this big share seems to back up his statement of having conversations that reach a deeper place.