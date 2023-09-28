There's Been A Lot Of Headlines About Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Spending Time Together Lately. Why It’s (Probably) A Good Thing

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez just celebrated their first wedding anniversary and based on the way they still celebrate each other it seems things are going quite well. But it seems that some corners seem to be concerned about Affleck spending time with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, as the two have apparently been spotted more than a few times sharing what are being called “intimate” moments. Although that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Page Six has pictures of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner chatting together, and Affleck giving his ex-wife a ride someplace. There are even pictures of the former couple smiling and hugging while in each other's company. It’s a bizarre thing to get excited about considering that these two have kids together.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner may be divorced, but they were married for 10 years and had three kids together in that time. When you have kids in common you can never completely separate from your ex, they will always be in your life in some capacity, which makes it good to see that the two are able to get along together now.

We will likely never know all the details regarding why Garner and Affleck divorced, but we do know that Affleck has been through rehab since the split, so he’s very likely a somewhat different person today than he was near the end of their marriage-- and that’s probably also a good thing.

And the pair got married for a reason, so they probably still like each other well enough most of the time. Certainly for their kids, it’s better to see their parents getting along than the alternative. A pair of angry, bitter people who hate their former significant other isn’t the sort of thing that’s good for anybody.

It would honestly be more noteworthy if we never saw Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner together. Because of the kids they share, not seeing them cross paths may indicate an attempt to avoid each other, which would likely be a bigger problem. Seeing them together in public is just not a big deal.

Jennifer Lopez herself has talked about the way that Garner and Affleck co-parent and Lopez’s own children from a previous marriage seem to have blended into Affleck’s other family quite easily. It looks like everybody is getting along and is happy and that’s something to be celebrated, not condemned.

Jennifer Garner has her own new relationship following her split from Affleck, and he and Affleck have been snapped together as well. From all outward appearances, there’s no obvious conflict there either. It seems everybody is trying to make everybody else happy. Instead of freaking out when two people spend time together, it should be celebrated that they are both happy with their lives where they are now.