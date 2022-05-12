One Big Way Jennifer Garner’s Relationship Is Allegedly Very Different Than Ben Affleck And JLo’s

Any relationship has the potential to be intense, and that pretty much goes double for celebrities. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez can attest to this, as they had a rough go of it the first time around , at least where the media is concerned. Bennifer 2.0 is no stranger to the limelight either, but it seems as though Jennifer Garner’s post-Affleck relationship is very different in this regard.

Apparently Jennifer Garner and her longtime boyfriend John Miller have no problem with avoiding the spotlight. According to US Weekly , an inside source claims that Garner and Miller don’t feel the need to indulge in the Hollywood lifestyle, even though Garner is very much a well known movie star. The source reveals that the couple are not concerned with celebrity events and being seen by the media, saying:

She loves how little he cares for the limelight or the whole Hollywood scenester stuff. Very different from Ben and J. Lo’s relationship in that way. You’ll never see them ham it up for the cameras or fixate about what events to attend together, it’s just not their style.

This, of course, isn’t to say that Jennifer Garner stays out of the media’s spotlight all together. Having your picture plastered in magazines is kind of a part of the movie star lifestyle, and Jennifer Garner certainly is in that life. However, Ben Affleck and JLo are seemingly much more active in the lifestyle.

When Bennifer was a thing back in the early 2000’s, they were basically the pinnacle of celebrity news. While things have changed a bit since then, their rekindled romance is certainly something the public is honed in on. Comparably, Jennifer Garner’s relationship with John Miller, who is a successful businessman but in no way a Hollywood figure, is much more low key, and they reportedly like it that way.

If the anonymous source is to be believed, it actually sounds like Jennifer Garner is a fan of John Miller not being a player in the Hollywood game. It’s possible that after over 20 years of great performances and 10 years of marriage to superstar Ben Affleck that Garner is ready to live a more low key life.

Jennifer Garner has spoken in the past about how the media treats her differently than Affleck , and that rather than treating her as a celebrity they treat her as an old friend. This may indeed help her keep hold on her stardom while also having a more normal life.

While Jennifer Garner still is very much an active actress in Hollywood, she also seems to be a very hands on mother. She’s given her approval of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s renewed relationship, and has even been seen seemingly helping secure a smooth blended family dynamic .