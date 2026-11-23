The Hunger Games movies are once again back on the big screen, and Sunrise on the Reaping is in theaters and crushing at the box office. The book to screen adaptation featured a killer cast, including the legendary Glenn Close as Drusilla Sickle. She and Mckenna Grace's Maysilee Donner had slap off in the prequel film, and had thoughts about which one of them had the better one.

Fans of the Hunger Games franchise (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription) were hyped to see a different side to Panem, especially those who read the Sunrise on the Reaping novel. One memorable moment is when Drusilla and Maysilee got into a slapping match on the train, and during a conversation from ET's Instagram, the two actresses joked about who had the better slap. Close responded with:

Maybe you did!

The Fatal Attraction actress seems to be tipping her hat to Grace, whose character gave her a big slap after the Capitol escort threw hands first. Maysilee is a character with tons of rage, and seeing her defend herself against Drusilla was the audience's first glimpse into that anger.

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Of course, Glenn Close's character doesn't take this lightly. She whips out a riding crop and uses it on Maysilee, resulting in the District 12 tribute having welts all over her arms and face. The Oscar-winning actress spoke about this, mentioning:

Well, I ultimately win because I beat you.

Mckenna Grace is a self-described Hunger Games superfan, who seemed thrilled to be playing Maysilee in Sunrise on the Reaping. During the same clip she spoke about how nervous she was for the slap off with Close, offering:

I also worked it up in my head. I was like 'What if a trip? What if I hit Glenn?' And then I was like 'Wait, what if Glenn is kind of method? What if she actually wants to hit me? But I can't morally slap Glenn Close.'

Talk about pressure. Glenn Close is a celebrated icon of the stage and screen, so one can only imagine how daunting it was for Grace to do this scene. Add in that her iconic co-star is 79 years old, accidentally slapping her for real was the thing of nightmares. Luckily that didn't happen, and the scene went viral before the new Hunger Games prequel was even released.

I loved watching the feud between Maysilee and Drusilla during Sunrise on the Reaping, and wish that we got more of their dynamic. There was a ton of content that was cut from the film to keep it short, so maybe we'll get more of this in deleted scenes. Fingers crossed.

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The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list. Clearly audiences are still invested in Panem, so we'll have to see if/when the franchise continues to expand.