Pamela Anderson Wants An Apology From Seth Rogen And Was Not Happy Sitting By Him At The Golden Globes

2025 was a good year for both Seth Rogen and Pamela Anderson, with the former garnering acclaim for his work on the Apple TV subscription-exclusive series The Studio, and the latter starring opposite Liam Neeson in The Naked Gun reboot (which can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription). Both actors ended up being seated near each other at the 2026 Golden Globes, but it was hardly cordial between them. Anderson was not pleased about having to sit by Rogen at the ceremony, and she wants an apology from him over his role in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy.

Released in 2022, the miniseries chronicled Pamela Anderson’s three-year marriage with musician Tommy Lee, with emphasis on when their unauthorized sex tape was released to the public. In addition to playing Rand Gauthier, Seth Rogen was also one of Pam & Tommy’s executive producers, meaning he had a key role in shaping how the miniseries turned out. Anderson wasn’t pleased with this tumultuous period in her life being used for TV content, and said the following to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM (via TMZ) about what was going through her head when she saw Rogen at the Golden Globes:

Seth Rogen, he did that [miniseries] without talking to me, Pam & Tommy… How can someone make a TV series about difficult times in your life? And I’m a living, breathing human being over here. Hello!

This isn’t the first time Pamela Anderson has expressed her dissatisfaction about Pam & Tommy. In 2023, the actress talked about how the TV show made her “sick,” and last year, she recalled how he learned about its existence while filming the documentary about herself, and that it was “strange and hurtful” that no one from the show called her to be involved. These feelings bubbled up again when Anderson noticed Seth Rogen at the Golden Globes this past Sunday, as she continued in her conversation with Cohen:

He was in the pit at the Golden Globes, so we were close… I just felt like, I’m not chopped liver over here. I felt a little bit weird about it. I’ve been so busy and working. I’ve done five movies in the last year, so I’ve just been so busy. But sometimes it hits you and you feel kind of down… It just felt a little yucky. Eventually, maybe he’ll reach out to me and apologize.

Pamela Anderson also said that while she’s heard that “when you’re a public person, they say you have no right to privacy,” she thinks that your “darkest, deepest secrets or tragedies in your life shouldn’t be fair game for TV series.” It’s hard to say if Seth Rogen will ever reach out to Anderson to apologize for Pam & Tommy, but the miniseries ended up being a hit. Among its accolades was earning four Golden Globe nominations and 10 Emmy nominations, though it only won Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) at the latter’s Creative Arts ceremony.

Looking ahead, Pamela Anderson’s upcoming movies include Rosebush Pruning, Place to Be and Love is Not the Answer, though none of them have release dates yet. Seth Rogen’s 2026 movies include Animal Farm, The Wrong Girls and The Invite, and fresh off winning the Golden Globe for Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy for playing Matt Remick on The Studio, he’s set to soon begin filming the Apple TV show’s second season.