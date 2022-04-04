Sandra Bullock Graphically Details How She Pulled Leeches Off Channing Tatum’s Rear End In The Lost City

The Lost City is currently killing it, even beating out The Batman at the box office . The film’s killer, star-studded cast and their onscreen chemistry surely has something to do with its success, and Sandra Bullock loves talking about her up-close and personal scenes with co-star Channing Tatum. Now she's graphically detailed how she pulled leeches off of his backside in The Lost City, and it honestly sounds like she had a lot of fun doing it.

In an interview with IMDB , Sandra Bullock was asked how picking a tramp stamp of leeches off of Channing Tatum really was, to which she has an “easy” answer. She also gave a little instruction on how to get leeches off a person... you know, if you’re ever traveling in the jungles of Columbia with a hunk like Tatum. Here’s what she said exactly:

Easy. Easy. He’s very open, he positioned himself well for me to be able to just get them off with a good rip ’em, and that’s the thing – you have to peel leeches off tail to head.

After that nude scene with Ryan Reynolds in The Proposal, Sandra Bullock has now gotten very familiar with Channing Tatum’s crotch while filming The Lost City. It’s pretty safe to say that she holds my top spot among actresses that I’m insanely jealous of, and that’s not even taking into account her close relationship with star Keanu Reeves. In addition to that crotch-level monologue, Bullock also has that intimate scene with Tatum’s backside and a bunch of leeches in The Lost City.

I honestly would have never guessed that I would pick up leech-extracting tips from actress Sandra Bullock, but here we are. Okay, okay, so they weren’t real leeches in The Lost City . After Bullock’s explanation though, I somewhat feel confident that I could successfully rip some real leeches off of someone’s bum.

At this point, talking about Channing Tatum’s butt is basically 90% Sandra Bullock’s job now that The Lost City is finished with production. Bullock and co-star Daniel Radcliffe get asked about Tatum’s butt and that not-so-cameo appearance of Brad Pitt all the time when they give interviews on the film. She doesn't seem to mind too much, though.

It appears as though the closeness (literally) that Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum had while filming The Lost City has produced a pretty good relationship between the two. After all, Tatum is roasting Bullock on social media and even reportedly trying to get the actress to appear in Magic Mike 3 . The friendship is good news for fans, because the two make for some seriously fun scenes together.