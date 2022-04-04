Sandra Bullock Graphically Details How She Pulled Leeches Off Channing Tatum’s Rear End In The Lost City
By Carlie Hoke published
Sandra Bullock sounds like a leech-picking pro when talking about a scene with Channing Tatum in The Lost City.
The Lost City is currently killing it, even beating out The Batman at the box office. The film’s killer, star-studded cast and their onscreen chemistry surely has something to do with its success, and Sandra Bullock loves talking about her up-close and personal scenes with co-star Channing Tatum. Now she's graphically detailed how she pulled leeches off of his backside in The Lost City, and it honestly sounds like she had a lot of fun doing it.
In an interview with IMDB, Sandra Bullock was asked how picking a tramp stamp of leeches off of Channing Tatum really was, to which she has an “easy” answer. She also gave a little instruction on how to get leeches off a person... you know, if you’re ever traveling in the jungles of Columbia with a hunk like Tatum. Here’s what she said exactly:
After that nude scene with Ryan Reynolds in The Proposal, Sandra Bullock has now gotten very familiar with Channing Tatum’s crotch while filming The Lost City. It’s pretty safe to say that she holds my top spot among actresses that I’m insanely jealous of, and that’s not even taking into account her close relationship with star Keanu Reeves. In addition to that crotch-level monologue, Bullock also has that intimate scene with Tatum’s backside and a bunch of leeches in The Lost City.
I honestly would have never guessed that I would pick up leech-extracting tips from actress Sandra Bullock, but here we are. Okay, okay, so they weren’t real leeches in The Lost City. After Bullock’s explanation though, I somewhat feel confident that I could successfully rip some real leeches off of someone’s bum.
At this point, talking about Channing Tatum’s butt is basically 90% Sandra Bullock’s job now that The Lost City is finished with production. Bullock and co-star Daniel Radcliffe get asked about Tatum’s butt and that not-so-cameo appearance of Brad Pitt all the time when they give interviews on the film. She doesn't seem to mind too much, though.
It appears as though the closeness (literally) that Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum had while filming The Lost City has produced a pretty good relationship between the two. After all, Tatum is roasting Bullock on social media and even reportedly trying to get the actress to appear in Magic Mike 3. The friendship is good news for fans, because the two make for some seriously fun scenes together.
The Lost City is one of the most heavily anticipated films of 2022, and it’s now available to watch exclusively in theaters. While it’s not currently streaming, it's expected you’ll be able to watch the film (leech extractions and all) in your own home with a Paramount+ subscription once its 45-day theatrical window is over.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.