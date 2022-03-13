The Lost City Reviews Are Here, Check Out What Critics Are Saying About The Sandra Bullock Action Romance
By Heidi Venable published
The Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum adventure romance made its premiere at SXSW.
Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum are teaming up to add a little adventure to the romantic comedy genre. The highly anticipated The Lost City, set to hit theaters on March 25, seems like a blast. Between the trailer, which shows off the movie’s star-studded cast, and the behind-the-scenes stories (like Bullock staring at Tatum’s crotch for a two-page monologue) have us really excited to see what this one is all about. The film premiered March 12 at the South By Southwest Film Festival, so the reviews are in!
The Lost City centers on author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock), who gets kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe). With this, she comes to depend on pretty cover model Alan Caprison (Channing Tatum), who portrays her novels’ long-haired hero Dash, to save her. The film, directed by Aaron and Adam Nee, also features Brad Pitt and Dwayne Johnson. It seems like a can't-miss premise and cast, so let’s take a look at what the critics have to say about it.
Peter Debruge of Variety says this is definitely a guilty pleasure movie. It takes the age-old adventure movie and polishes it up for a new audience:
John Defore of THR says The Lost City is an enjoyable throwback that drew inspiration from 1984’s Romancing the Stone and Indiana Jones. The stars, particularly Channing Tatum, elevate the film and save it from becoming generic action:
Robert Daniels of IndieWire grades the movie a B-. He agrees that sequin jumpsuit-clad Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s chemistry saves the movie, saying it’s the swooning stuff that romance novels are made of. The Magic Mike actor's physical comedy is perfectly complemented by Brad Pitt’s former Navy SEAL Jack Trainer:
The Wrap critic Martin Tsai says The Lost City never fully commits but has plenty of fun along the way. Brad Pitt’s role may be bigger than a typical cameo, but he's a show-stealer -- and audiences may not feel his role is big enough:
James Preston Poole of Full Circle rates it a 5 out of 10, noting that Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum are fully committed, and audiences who are there to see their banter will leave satisfied. Anyone looking for anything more, however, might be disappointed:
Critics seem to be in agreement about the enjoyability of the stars, if not for the action/adventure portions that apparently harken back to Raiders of the Lost Ark. If you want to check this one out, The Lost City premieres in theaters on Friday, March 25. Be sure to check out our 2022 Movie Release Schedule to see what other films are coming soon.
