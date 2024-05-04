Insider Drops Claims On How Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Feel About ‘Outside Hate’ Towards Their Relationship

In the wise words of Taylor Swift: “haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate.” And she's not the only celebrity who experiences them, as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have them, too. So how are the two shaking it off? Well, an insider dropped claims regarding how the married couple -- who are approaching two years as husband and wife this summer -- are handling the "outside hate" aimed at them.

Right now, JLo is getting ready to go on tour across the U.S. over the summer with her This Is Me… Now show. Amid that, Entertainment Tonight ’s source dropped some alleged details on how she and her hubby are dealing with any detractors. And it sounds like they're not too concerned. As for why that's allegedly the case, the unnamed individual said the following:

Jen has not been paying much attention to any outside hate. She has always had to deal with criticism and knows that she is misunderstood by some. She realizes that will always be the case because she's an artist and there are people who don't get her or know her.

Despite all the unbelievable success in both Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s careers, it cannot be easy to be on constant watch from outsiders. Said people fan the flames of speculation by commenting on Affleck looking miserable in paparazzi photos of the couple together and critiquing their public outings among other things. Lopez previously said the couple has PTSD from decades of being in the public eye. But it sounds like she isn’t batting an eye to what outsiders think about the couple. As the source continued:

Ben is 100 percent supportive of Jen and keeps it real with her. They both know this is part of the business and remind each other that you can't please everyone. They acknowledge what really matters, lift each other up, and encourage each other's talents and capabilities.

That support has definitely seemed palpable. Ben Affleck recently supported JLo by having a wild cameo in her This Is Me… Now movie , which he also helped write. He was purposefully made unrecognizable to play a newscaster named Rex Stone for the visual spectacle of a music album. You have to love that the Oscar winner provided his wife with some creative support in that way. On that note, here’s what the source had to say about the current state of the couple’s relationship these days:

Jen and Ben are doing well and are very happy together. Their kids bring them even closer together and keep them humble. Jen and Ben are supportive of one another and just want the best for their relationship and family.

Across Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship , the couple have certainly been through a lot together. They reportedly got close while making Gigli together in 2001 before making plans to get married in 2003. However, they broke things off before they could tie the knot and went on to marry different people and start families. And then, in 2021, they rekindled their romance before tying the knot in Vegas in the summer of 2022.

As the songstress gets ready for her big summer tour, the former Batman actor has been hard at work on numerous film projects. He has lined up his next directorial effort, Witness For The Prosecution, which is an adaptation of an Agatha Christie short story. Additionally, he is working on a sequel to The Accountant and has producer credits on the upcoming flicks The Instigators, Unstoppable and Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Bennifer have had to navigate a lot of commentary about their relationship over the years but, per this new report, it sounds like they are finding ways to tune it out and enjoy each other. You can watch Jennifer Lopez’s This Is Me… Now film (and look out for the cameo from her hubby) right now with an Amazon Prime subscription .