‘I Just Can’t Sit Here And Listen To This’: After Rebel Wilson Accused The Producers Of Her New Movie Of Alleged ‘Bad Behavior,’ Boy George Weighed In

One thing that fans of Rebel Wilson probably know about her by now is that she doesn’t mind speaking her mind when she believes the moment calls for it. That’s what happened this past week when she took to social media to call out the producers of her directorial debut. Wilson accused Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron and Vince Holden of performing unethical practices in relation to the movie they all worked on, The Deb. Since then, the trio have taken legal action against the Australian actress. And, amid the dispute, Boy George chimed in to defend Ghost and Cameron.

What Did Boy George Say About The Situation?

Boy George has a personal relationship with producers (and spouses) Amanda Ghost and Gregor Cameron. Ghost has apparnetly known the singer for years, and he’s also the godfather of their son. Upon hearing Rebel Wilson’s comments, George took to Instagram to share a video. In it, he declared that he “can’t sit here and listen” to what’s being said about his friends. According to the acclaimed singer, the sentiments being shared by the Pitch Perfect cast member “aren’t true”:

As a rule, I stay out of other people’s dramas but, when it’s your friend and it’s someone you love, someone you consider family, someone that you’re godfather to their child – my friend, Amanda Ghost, and her husband, Gregor Cameron, have been accused of outrageous and painfully untrue things by the actress Rebel Wilson. I know that these things aren’t true, and I just can't sit here and listen to this and listen to the comments that people are making without knowing any information. You know, I met Amanda when she was 17 years old. She was working in a club.And I've watched her rise to become the president of Sony Music to running a film company, and she is a strong, powerful woman. And sometimes other strong powerful women don't like it when they see themselves.

As of this writing, Rebel Wilson herself has not responded to the “Love Is Leaving” singer . Though, at the moment, she seems more consumed in the situation involving her producing partners.

What Did Rebel Wilson Say About The Producers And How Did It Spark A Legal Situation?

Days ago, Rebel Wilson posted a video of her own on Instagram, in which she discussed The Deb. Wilson explained that the musical flick had been chosen to be screened on the closing night of the Toronto Film Festival. She went on to say that “the joy of the movie being selected” was purportedly extinguished by her “business partners” putting their foot down and saying, “the movie can’t premiere.” During her address, in which she explicitly named Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron and their collaborator, Vince Holden, Wilson said that she reported “bad behavior” on their part months ago. The actress didn’t specify their supposed actions. You can see her video in its entirety:

The 44-year-old star previously provided updates on the production of her directorial debut back in 2023. At one point, she explained that she was working 16-hour days during the shoot, which continued throughout the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. (Sometime later, she also got candid about how her work schedule was impacting her weight.) As a whole, the Senior Year star seems to be speaking out in an attempt to keep her movie from being “buried.”

Days later though, Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron and Vince Holden responded to Rebel Wilson’s claims by filing a defamation lawsuit against her. In the suit, the trio denied Wilson’s assertion that they were “embezzling funds” and that they exhibited “absolute viciousness and retaliatory behavior” after she purportedly reported them. Additionally, as reported by Variety, the three have accused Wilson of trying to sabotage the film in order to receive screenwriting and musical recording credits. As part of the filing, the Bridesmaids alum has also been accused of exhibiting inappropriate conduct. Not only do the producers claim that she would disappear from set for long periods of time but that she also threatened to chastise financiers on social media.

Rebel Wilson – who (via her book) also accused actor Sacha Baron Cohen of being an “asshole” when they worked together – responded to the suit. Amid the flurry of Deb-related posts she’s shared to Instagram, she shared a BTS photo from the production. She also declared that “it’s not defamation if it’s the TRUTH.” You can see her post below:

At this time, it remains to be seen just how this legal situation might be resolved. And, by extension, the release status of The Deb is uncertain as well. What seems to be clear is that both sides are remaining steadfast in their alleged accounts of events. Additionally, it’s evident that in this particular dispute, Boy George is standing by Amanda Ghost and Gregor Cameron.

