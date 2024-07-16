After Rebel Wilson Called Out Producers Of Her Directorial Debut For Alleged ‘Bad Behavior,’ The Movie Just Took A Step Forward

Rebel Wilson has been making headlines as of late due to a dispute involving the producers of her new movie. The Deb is set to be the star’s directorial debut, and she took to social media last week to chastise collaborators Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron and Vince Holden. Wilson specifically claimed that the trio were trying to bar the film from premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival and accused them of alleged “bad behavior.” All three of the filmmakers have since filed a defamation suit against Wilson. Now, it would seem that their movie has taken a significant step forward.

Just days after the Pitch Perfect cast member shared her thoughts across the Internet, it would seem that her new film’s TIFF dreams have been realized. According to Deadline , her upcoming movie will officially premiere at the annual event as initially intended. Rebel Wilson previously stated that the musical flick was set to debut on the final day of the festival. Now, that plan is indeed moving forward, the film’s premiere is set for September 15. Wilson herself responded to the news by sharing stills from the movie on her Instagram and sharing the following message:

Beyond grateful that THE DEB will be shared with audiences in Toronto this September! Thank you TIFF for the selection of a film so close to my heart, a film I’ve fought to make as a first time female director - to the cast and crew, and to my awesome fans, thank you for your continued love and support! Let’s go to Toronto!!

This certainly marks a major step for the first-time director’s forthcoming production. And, of course, should it play well at the event, a distributor could swoop in and pick it up. Pushing aside those details though, there’s still the matter of the legal entanglement that the Senior Year star now finds herself in due to her viral comments.

What Did Rebel Wilson Say About The Producers?

Months after calling out Sacha Baron Cohen for allegedly being an “asshole” on the set of The Brothers Grimsby, Rebel Wilson hopped on Instagram to discuss her upcoming film. She claimed that she reported Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron and Vince Holden for their purported “bad behavior” months ago, though didn’t specify exactly what down. She also claimed that after reporting the alleged issue, the three were retaliatory.

The three producers on the other end of the allegations subsequently filed their suit, in which they denied that they were “embezzling funds.” Per the filing, the trio also accused the Isn’t It Romantic star of holding the film captive in an attempt to receive screenwriting and music credits. They further claimed that the actress/director would disappear from the set for long periods of time and that she allegedly threatened to blast investors on social media. Amid the back-and-forth, Boy George also defended Amanda Ghost and Gregor Cameron. The singer is a longtime friend of Ghost’s and is the godfather of her and Cameron’s son.

As for production on the movie itself, Rebel Wilson dropped updates last year, revealing that she was working 16-hour days. She’d subsequently open up about the toll that way her massive work schedule was impacting her weight loss efforts. Now that her movie will be screened, it seems that the work wasn’t for naught. We’ll see how the movie plays amid TIFF and whether it manages to land on late spot on the 2024 movie schedule or (more likely) a fresh one as a 2025 film release. Time will also tell just how the producers’ lawsuit shakes out.