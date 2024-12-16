Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Spotted Again, As Two Continue To Low-Key Make The Most Of Time In New York

We’re over a year into the relationship between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet , and somehow the couple has only been seen together a handful of times. That’s pretty hard to believe, given how overexposed the Kardashian-Jenner family can be, but it sure makes it exciting for fans when these rare appearances happen. Just days after they got cozy at the premiere of Chalamet’s Bob Dylan biopic in Los Angeles, the couple were seen again on the other side of the country, making the most of their time in the Big Apple together.

Timothée Chalamet joined his castmates and director James Mangold at a screening of A Complete Unknown — which has already garnered three 2025 Golden Globe nominations ahead of its Christmas Day release on the 2024 movie calendar — at MoMA on December 14, before he and Kylie Jenner were seen hitting the town. According to OK! Magazine , the actor was sporting a navy blue jacket, while Kylie Jenner wore a black peacoat with her hair in an updo. She reportedly signed autographs for fans as they made their way to an SUV.

It sounds like the actor was mixing a little business with pleasure while in New York City, and for that reason this movie date was quite a bit different than the previous one we saw them on. Back in June, fans caught the lovebirds keeping a low profile in mostly black outfits, ballcaps and face masks in order to catch a flick at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre , and it sounds like this may be a tactic that’s worked for them.

Kylie Jenner has bragged about how good she is at going incognito — unlike Leonardo DiCaprio , whose look is too distinctive to be discreet, she said — and that’s apparently helped her and Timothée Chalamet maintain their privacy.

Another thing that’s helped them stay under the radar is simply not going out. Kylie Jenner being a mom of two — she shares 6-year-old Stormi and 2-year-old Aire with rapper Travis Scott — the couple reportedly like to cook at home and play board games, as well as hang out with her family and both of their friends.

The Kardashians star has also straight-up refused to talk about her boyfriend in interviews, and she has spoken out about the importance of keeping things private and not letting herself be swayed by the opinions of others.

For as low-key as they like to keep their romance, when Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner do go out in public, they have no trouble showing a little PDA. Of the handful of times they’ve been photographed together, the two were locked at the lips at a Beyoncé concert , the U.S. Open and the Golden Globe Awards. The spark is apparently still there, too, as sources suggested they got pretty affectionate with each other at the L.A. premiere of his movie.

Could these back-to-back sightings be a sign that they might be willing to let fans see them together more often, or is Kylie Jenner just being a supportive girlfriend as Timothée Chalamet promotes his movie? I'm hoping it's both!