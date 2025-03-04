Eagle-Eyed Viewers Spotted The Moment Kylie Jenner Gave Up Her Seat Next To Timothée Chalamet At The Oscars (As An Insider Shares More Details)

Timothée Chalamet may not have been among the 2025 Oscar winners , but he sure was at the center of attention during the ceremony. He was seated front and center, and the camera cut to him often, especially when jokes were made about him or a film he was in was mentioned. Then, he went viral simply for being there, as fans noticed around the time Best Actor was called that his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, moved to sit behind him rather than next to him.

Now, an insider is sharing insight as to why this allegedly happened, and if they’re right, it’s super sweet.

Many Noticed That Kylie Jenner Moved To Sit Behind Timothée Chalamet When Best Actor Was Called

During the telecast of the 97th Academy Awards , and specifically during Conan O’Brien’s monologue (and Adam Sandler’s crashing of said monologue ), Kylie Jenner was sitting front and center. As you can see in the image above or by rewatching the ceremony with a Hulu subscription , she and Timothée Chalamet were holding hands and watching the show together. However, when it came time to announce Best Actor, fans noticed that she moved to sit behind him.

Then, a video of the two sharing a kiss went viral on TikTok thanks to lonniegal , clearly showing Jenner sitting behind her boyfriend while his mom, Nicole Flender, took the front-row seat next to him. In the clip, the actor was seen leaning back to share a kiss with his girlfriend before leaning over to interact with his mother, while the caption claimed that it was so “[Timothée] could sit next to his mom during best actor.”

During the telecast, when Adrien Brody won the Best Actor award, this move could be seen too. Thankfully, the A Complete Unkown star was wearing bright yellow, so he was easy to spot. After locating him, it became clear (if you look hard at the image below) that Jenner was behind him while his parent was next to him in the front row:

(Image credit: Hulu)

Now, you might be wondering why this happened or if it was planned while the fans gush over what was seemingly a sweet move. Thankfully, an insider shared some claims about why this seat swapping happened.

According To An Insider, Kylie Jenner Moved So Timothée Chalamet’s Mom Could Sit Next To Him

I assumed Jenner made this swap so Chalamet could be by his mom during this potentially monumental moment. At the SAG Awards, when the actor gave his now-viral “greats” speech , his mother was sitting right next to him the whole time, so this all seemed logical. According to an insider who spoke with Page Six , that is indeed why the Kylie Cosmetics founder gave up her chair, as they explained:

Timothée didn’t ask Kylie to switch seats with his mom but he thought it was such a sweet and thoughtful gesture.

Isn’t that just the sweetest thing ever? I already thought Jenner and Chalamet were a power couple after they were seen sitting together at the Golden Globes and other prestigious events. However, this move solidifies that point.

Speaking more about The Kardashians star’s reaction to the night overall, the source also claimed that she’s very proud of her boyfriend, saying:

Kylie is so proud of Timothée despite losing the best actor award to Adrien.

Overall, the Best Actor race was tight, with Adrien Brody as the primary frontrunner with Timothée Chalamet poised as the other potential winner. Ultimately, it went to The Brutalist actor. However, that doesn’t diminish the Dune star's accomplishments as an actor or the sweetness of this gesture.