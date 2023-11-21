Kylie Jenner May Have Been The Sister Who Was Embroiled In A Private Jet Controversy, But Records Show Kim Paid More For Hers

Kylie Jenner drew a lot of unwanted attention to herself back in summer 2022, with an over-the-top social media post that boasted about her and then-boyfriend Travis Scott’s private jets . The Kardashians’ youngest sister found herself at the center of controversy that stirred over the weeks that followed, as people fired shots over celebrity privilege, carbon emissions and being unrelatable. We soon learned that Jenner wasn’t the worst offender in her family when it came to private plane usage, and it turns out she also paid significantly less for her aircraft than sister Kim Kardashian.

Whether she’s jet-setting to Las Vegas for an Usher concert or helping Travis Barker’s kids get to Italy to see him marry Kourtney Kardashian, there are plenty of miles being logged on Kim Air. I suppose Kim Kardashian knew that would be the case when she dropped a cool $150 million, per TMZ , on the G650ER aircraft. That’s nearly double the $72 million Kylie Jenner spent on her own private jet back in 2020.

Kim Kardashian customized Kim Air to include phone chargers at every cashmere-lined seat, bathrooms at the front and back of the plane and multiple beds for her and her squad. Kylie Air similarly includes two bathrooms with amenities like a primary suite with a closet and an entertainment suite. (Why does her jet sound nicer than my house?) Both sisters are known to treat their fellow passengers to a variety of cocktails and dining options off of their separate in-flight menus.

So while it was Kylie Jenner who took the brunt of blowback from the private jet brouhaha, Kim Kardashian was the one who flaunted more of her wealth on the big-money item. The SKIMS boss also turned out to be among the top 10 worst offenders when it came to carbon emissions , according to a 2022 study. Travis Scott also landed himself on that list, but Jenner’s flight activity was apparently not egregious enough to register.

That’s not to say that the concerns about the makeup mogul’s chosen mode of transportation weren’t valid. Much of the outrage seemed to focus less on the number of flights she took and more on the short distances Kylie Jenner was firing up the jet for . In one example, Jenner drove 30 minutes in the opposite direction for a 17-minute flight to a destination that would have only taken 39 minutes to drive to in the first place.

Kylie Air hasn’t made too many appearances on The Kardashians lately — unless the mom of two has leant her aircraft out to one of her sisters — but Kim Kardashian has been flying around the world seemingly nonstop for business meetings and vacations with her children. I suppose when you spend $150 million on an aircraft, you don’t just let it sit in the hangar, right?