Kylie Jenner Called 'Not The Most Organized' By Insider Who Shared Timothèe Chalamet's Gallant Move To Make Room For Her In NYC

Timothèe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been dating for quite some time now, and they’re reportedly splitting time between their homes in New York and LA. Now, with that, they have to literally make space for each other. Apparently, the actor made quite the gallant move for his partner, who is apparently “not the most organized,” so she could fit her things in his NYC home.

While the couple apparently doesn’t live together yet, they do split their time between New York City and LA. According to The Sun , Chalamet specifically has made more room in his Big Apple-based home for Jenner, as one source alleged that the actor has had to move some of his clothing into storage to make room for hers. Speaking about all this, one insider alleged:

She isn’t the most organized. She is often forgetting what she already has there, so she’s constantly ordering new things to his address.

However, it’s been reported that this is a two-way street. While Jenner has lots of clothes at her boyfriend’s place, he also “has tons of clothes and shoes” at her house in California. Apparently, the Dune actor feels at home there, too, with one insider saying:

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Timothèe feels at home when he’s with her in L.A., and he goes out of his way to make her feel at home in New York.

Well, it sounds like these two are more than comfortable at each other’s abodes, seeing as one source alleged that Chalamet will always say “mi casa es tu casa.” An insider claimed that Jenner has been redecorating her partner’s NYC home, too.

Currently, the Wonka actor has homes in Manhattan, which is his hometown, and Beverly Hills. Apparently, Jenner wants him to live in LA full-time, with one source alleging:

Kylie has asked Timothée to relocate to Los Angeles full-time, but he’s not ready to give up his New York life.

According to an insider, the Marty Supreme star is “attached to his routine,” and he’s not looking to “uproot it.” The insider also claimed that the couple “isn’t looking to be together around the clock.” They are both notably very busy, and their work has them traveling often, so if this is true, it’d make sense.

Speaking of how busy they are, Chalamet just ended a big awards season with Marty Supreme, and during his speeches, he mentioned Jenner . They also walked the carpet at one of the premieres in matching orange outfits , proving that they’re a united and “wholesome” couple .

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