Kylie Jenner Said She Wants More Kids. An Insider Just Dropped Claims About How Timothèe Chalamet Factors In
Will Jenner and Chalamet welcome their own kids?
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Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been an item for nearly three years now, and their relationship continues to draw interest (and copious amounts of photographers). At this point, there are people who have begun speculating about what the future might hold for the celebrity couple, especially since they’ve been together for a while. Marriage is a major topic of conversation, but the subject of kids has also come up. Apparently, Jenner is eager to have more little ones, and a source dropped claims about how Chalamet figures into that.
Historically, both Chalamet (30) and Jenner (28) have mostly kept details of their romance private, though they do occasionally provide glimpses into their own personal lives. Jenner did that recently when she spoke to Vanity Fair and discussed this particular time in her life. The Kylie Cosmetics founder was focusing on her business and “enjoying [her] kids.” Jenner – who shares Stormi (8) and Aire (4) with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott – also confirmed she “does want to have more kids.”
So, of course, those comments naturally spark a question: Will Jenner have those little ones with Chalamet? An insider discussed the matter with Us Weekly and further emphasized the fact that Jenner is eager to have more children. As for how the Dune: Part Three star feels about that, the unnamed source made the following claim:Article continues below
This isn’t the first time that topic of children has come up in relation to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. Nearly a year ago, it was reported that the Oscar nominee was becoming close with Jenner’s kids while also remaining “respectful” of her co-parenting relationship with Scott. It was also said at the time that Chalamet himself had warmed up to the idea of becoming a dad. Those claims, paired with these more recent ones, seemingly align with the purported mindset Jenner has right now:
Although the Kardashian-Jenner family member allegedly doesn’t feel as though she needs to be married when she welcomes another baby, speculation on that front is growing. It was alleged this past February that she and Chalamet were serious about getting engaged and that it could happen this year. During a Marty Supreme-related Q&A held at Prince Charles Cinema, Love Actually director Richard Cutis flat-out asked Chalamet if he would marry Jenner. Noting how “personal” the question was, the actor said, “you’re going to get me in trouble, man.”
Regardless of what Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are really thinking when it comes to marriage and children, at the very least, it’s evident that their relationship has blossomed. We’ve now even reached the point where Chalamet thanks her in award acceptance speeches. So, although these latest claims should be taken with a grain of salt, there seems to be reason for fans to remain hopeful that there’s a lot on the horizon for Jenner and Chalamet.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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