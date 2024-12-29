How Tom Cruise Went Above And Beyond For His Top Gun: Maverick Co-Star When She Wanted To Work On A Complete Unknown

Tom Cruise has been working in the entertainment industry for decades now and continues to thrive. All the while, the star has seemingly shared his experience and knowledge with some of the newer actors to hit the scene. One such person is Monica Barbaro, who famously starred alongside Cruise in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. Barbaro recently explained how her co-star recently went to bat for her when it came to her involvement in the 2024 movie schedule entry A Complete Unknown, and the comments are so sweet.

In James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown, Monica Barbaro took on the role of legendary folk singer Joan Baez and acted alongside Timothée Chalamet (who played lead character Bob Dylan). Barbaro really wanted the role and, as she has explained during the film’s press tour, she put in a lot of work to secure the part. Though the FUBAR star’s casting can mostly be attributed to her dedication and talent, it turns out she had someone to vouch for her. Barbaro recently revealed that said person was Mr. Cruise, who she had some kind words for:

He’s also very generous, and he mentored [the Top Gun: Maverick cast] and is still available to us. … I know he had worked with James Mangold, and I know he let James know that I would be a good person to work with, and that means the world to me. And it’s how any industry works. … For Tom Cruise to reach out is beyond, and I know he’s done that for a lot of us. And he’s just an excellent resource. I feel like I can ask him anything, and he responds, which is crazy. He’s also incredibly busy. I don’t know why or how he could possibly have the time to respond to me.

To say that Tom Cruise is one of the most influential people in Hollywood would be a gross understatement, as the man has amassed some serious influence. However, his decision to reach out to the Ford v. Ferrari filmmaker on Monica Barabaro’s behalf could also be due to the fact that Cruise and Mangold worked together on Knight and Day. Regardless of that, it was incredibly sweet for Cruise to vouch for Barbaro. During that same interview with Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, the actress further sang her co-star’s praises:

He’s incredible, he works impossibly hard, and he… I find the interesting thing about all of his stunt work is that he’s super safety minded – as he drives off a cliff. But how he does that, all of that is so meticulous and careful, and I think that’s really interesting. I fell like that’s sort of a testament to how hard he works. … He works so hard, and he’s very intentional with everything that he does.

More on A Complete Unknown (Image credit: Searchlight Pictures) A Complete Unknown Review: Timothée Chalamet Breaks The Biopic Mold (And Made Me A First-Time Fan Of Bob Dylan)

Few would likely deny that the Jerry Maguire star is one of the hardest working people in show business. Over the past few years, he’s been devoting a great deal of time to the highly anticipated Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which is set to hit theatres as part of the 2025 movie schedule. It would seem that the leading man performed more massive stunts for the film, based on the first M:I 8 trailer. Of course, it’s likely that he continued to exercise the safety approach that his Maverick co-star mentioned.

I’d say that Tom Cruise’s belief that Monica Barbaro was the right actress for the role of Joan Baez was correct. Barbaro has since received several awards nominations, including a Golden Globe nod, which she’s over the moon about. She also recently had the chance to reunite with Cruise for a screening of James Mangold’s latest flick. Overall, I love that these two stars remain close and support each other. Here’s hoping that their professional and personal bond remains strong for years to come.

A Complete Unknown is playing in theaters now, so head over to your local cinema to check it out. Also, anyone with an active Paramount+ subscription can see Tom Cruise and Monica Barbaro share the screen in Top Gun: Maverick.