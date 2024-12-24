A Complete Unknown’s Monica Barbaro Is Over The Moon About Their Golden Globe Nominations, Despite Getting Snubbed

James Mangold’s new Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown is an absolute triumph, with critics raving about stellar performances from big names like Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning and Edward Norton. Another major standout that people can’t stop talking about is Monica Barbaro, whose other major film credit is that of Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace in 2022’s record-breaking blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick. Her turn as legendary folk singer Joan Baez is being hailed as career-making, and as awards season approaches, many are keeping an eye on Barbaro’s chances at major nominations. Unfortunately, she’s already been overlooked by the Golden Globes, but she seems over the moon about the film’s recognition nonetheless.

I recently spoke to Monica Barbaro on behalf of A Complete Unknown, coincidentally on the morning that the Golden Globe nominations were announced. When I asked about what a surreal press day she must be having, she gave me the lowdown:

I was like, are the Golden Globe announcements today? … I meditated because you don't want to get overly excited and you just want to, like, take it in stride. And then I opened my phone and there we were. That was it. And then I was the one texting people, blowing up people's phones. Monica Barbaro

If you take a look at the interview clip at the top of this article, it’s clear that “blowing up people’s phones” doesn’t mean that she was issuing complaints, despite not being singled out. The film was nominated for Best Motion Picture - Drama, and that’s the kind of recognition that everyone involved can be proud of. As previously mentioned, she was also a part of the massively successful Top Gun: Maverick, and she went on to compare the two experiences:

When we were filming this movie, we had no idea it was coming out this year. I never would have predicted it would be turned around this fast. I've only been a part of one film that had, you know, Globe and Academy [recognition]. Heard of it? And that was just way later than our promotion of the film. So it's kind of crazy to, like, have that announcement on a junket day. That's brand new for me. Monica Barbaro

She’s of course referring to the fact that Top Gun: Maverick was famously delayed due to the global pandemic, so the fact that A Complete Unknown has managed to achieve such a quick turnaround must be an unfamiliar whirlwind. There are talks of a Maverick sequel being in the works, and It’s clear that the cast and crew of Top Gun have remained close, as even Tom Cruise himself made an appearance to support Monica Barbaro for a screening of A Complete Unknown. Barbaro was said to have impressed Cruise and co. with her dedication on set, so we can only assume she’ll be returning to close out the trilogy.

As for A Complete Unknown, you can see it in theaters on Christmas Day! CinemaBlend’s A Complete Unknown review claims that the film can make a Bob Dylan fan out of anyone, and if you ask me personally, I’d say it’s one of the best films of the year. As the year comes to an end, remember that we have plenty to look forward to as far as 2025’s box office releases go, so keep it right here at CinemaBlend for the latest news.