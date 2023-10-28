What Hugh Jackman And Deborra-Lee Furness’ Relationship Allegedly Looks Like Following Their Separation

After 27 years of marriage, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness decided to separate. The two met in 1995 on the set of the Australian series Corelli in 1995, and after being together for over two decades they have parted ways. Now, we allegedly know what their relationship looks like following their break up.

Last year before Hugh Jackman and his wife separated, he had nothing but praise to send to her . Based on what sources told ET , the love and respect between the two is allegedly still there.

Hugh and Deborra-Lee are both on different pages and in separate chapters of their lives. They felt like it was time to divorce, but they still maintain a happy and cordial friendship.

It’s a great comfort to know that there’s allegedly no bad blood between the two of them considering their long history. After all, they did have one of the best love stories in Hollywood . Deborra-Lee Furness, who is 13 years older than her now ex-husband, was a “big star” at the time they met on the set of Corelli, and Jackman was fresh out of drama school. Even though the up-and-coming Australian actor felt an immediate connection with her, it took him weeks to get the courage to profess his feelings. They both admitted their mutual love at a dinner party and four months later, Jackman proposed. The couple got married on April 11, 1996, in Toorak, Victoria.

One of the reasons people get divorced is based on how they've changed as the years go by. According to what the same source, there are reportedly no hard feelings between Jackman and Furness, and their reason for wanting a divorce was mutual.

They only want the best for one another. They are appreciative of their many years together and children and there is no animosity between them. At the end of the day, it was their collective agreement to go their separate ways and do the healthiest thing for everyone involved.

It seems like a very mature decision that they’re reportedly choosing to look at their marriage with gratitude while also being ready to start a new chapter in their lives.

When Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness’ separation was first announced, an insider claimed it was “a long time coming” for the two. There were reports that the couple spoke to their friends and family a while ago about their separation plans, and apparently wasn’t a sudden decision. When The Greatest Showman actor addressed his separation as “a difficult time,” one of his best friends said it’s not a “sad” divorce as the two are moving in different directions.