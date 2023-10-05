Hugh Jackman Is Reportedly Writing A ‘Bombshell’ Book That’ll Address His Split From Deborra-Lee Furness And More

The recent separation of Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness continues to be a shocking bittersweet turn of events. With the couple now in the midst of separating, details like Hugh Jackman’s net worth , as well as further rationale for the couple’s split are going to start coming into frame. But now Jackman himself is reportedly writing a “bombshell” book that’ll allegedly reveal all of that, and then some.

An “insider” source has told Us Weekly that this tome is apparently in its “early stages,” as it sounds like the Deadpool 3 star only just recently decided to undertake this effort. As for the reasoning behind this project, said source cited the following motivations:

Hugh’s choosing to [write this book] now because he’s finally [being] honest with himself [and] the divorce, and this book is the first step.

This doesn’t sound too far from the reality that’s already been on display since Hugh and Deborra announced their split weeks ago. Since then, Jackman admits it’s been a “difficult time” in the wake of this momentous decision. Though he doesn’t want to talk about what’s going on in the public eye just yet, writing a book would be a therapeutic first step for Hugh Jackman to take on his wellness journey.

This same report continues to reinforce the line that Jackman and Furness didn’t seem to have any outwardly visible animosity towards each other. So far, their divorce looks to be a mostly drama-free event. But at the same time, assigning the “bombshell” descriptor to this reportedly in progress volume of non-fiction might say something different about the climate we’re not party to. That possibility would also play into the fact that a body language expert thinks Hugh Jackman’s marriage was on the rocks sooner than we thought.

As for what we should expect in this autobiography, the insider source did drop some further hints. Though the details about his marriage to Deborra-Lee Furness are going to be of particular interest to the world, here’s something further to keep in mind when pondering over Mr. Jackman and his writing:

The content will be Hugh speaking about his life. He’ll be opening up about his life like never before.

Whether or not this report is true is yet to be determined. While it sounds like something Hugh Jackman might do to process his feelings on a very raw subject, we’re still uncertain if the source who’s broken this story is telling the truth. As always, we’ll have to play a wait and see game to determine whether we should be making room on our shelves for this supposedly revelatory tale.

But if we were to venture a guess, we probably won't hear too much about this project until after Deadpool 3, or whenever Jackman is far along enough with this hypothetical project to announce it to the world. At the moment, that upcoming Marvel movie slated for May 3, 2024 is the priority for the Australian thespian; and that date might change depending on when the SAG-AFTRA strike allows him to get back to work.