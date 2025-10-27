Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Just Made Their Red Carpet Debut (As A Couple)

Being a celebrity is a tricky thing. While it provides awesome opportunities, it can also make one's personal life into a very public matter. Just look at famous couples like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Another pair that's made plenty of headlines recently is Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, especially after Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness announced their separation. The two Broadway stars recently made their first red carpet appearance as a couple, and they look super happy.

Furness filed for divorce back in May, after decades of being with the star of the X-Men movies. Jackman's relationship with Foster has definitely turned heads, partly thanks to rumors they were having an affair while starring in The Music Man on Broadway. Despite this chatter the pair is going strong, and were all smiles when posing on the premiere of his movie Song Sung Blue. Check it out below:

(Image credit: Photo by LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

Talk about some big smiles. This might be their first time posing together as an official couple, but it looks like this dynamic duo is very comfortable together. And they're all smiles while supporting Jackman's upcoming movie with Kate Hudson.

The Song Sung Blue trailer showed Jackman belting out some tunes, and the movie seems like the perfect use of his many talents. Foster was there to support her man at the premiere, marking the first time they've (purposefully) been photographed together since. Although there have been a number of viral paparazzi shots of them over the past few years.

Jackman and Foster started living together in May, so joint public appearances seems like a logical next step for the pair of celebrities. And with Jackman promoting his new movie, it tracks that his girlfriend will show up to support. So this might only be the first of many appearances together.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox/Netflix)

Jackman has been making headlines related to his personal life for a few years now, and updates about his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness are still trickling out. Since he and Sutton Foster are officially doing appearances together, I have to wonder if his ex-wife will have any sort of official response. There were also rumors that Furness was getting close to John Travolta post-split, but whether or not there's anything actually romantic happening there is unclear.

As previously mentioned, there's been some controversy surrounding Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's relationship. The timing of his breakup and romantic connection to the Younger star turned heads, as did reports that the Broadway community knew they were having an affair in the midst of starring in The Music Man. Despite the chatter it seems like this pair of musical talents are finally stepping into the spotlight together.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Song Sung Blue will get its wide release on December 25th as part of the 2025 movie release list. We'll just have to see where Foster and Jackman pop up together next.