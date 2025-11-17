Hugh Jackman Dappered Up Solo, Then Went On A Red Carpet Date With… Kate Hudson

Actor Hugh Jackman is an A-list celebrity, one whose personal and professional life is constantly making headlines. Back in 2023 Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness announced their separation, shocking the public given their decades together. Their divorce proceedings also turned heads, as did his relationship with Music Man co-star Sutton Foster. While the pair recently made their first appearance as a couple, the X-Men star got dapper and posed on the carpet with... Kate Hudson? Let's break it all down.

Plenty of eyes have been on Jackman's new relationship, partly thanks to rumors he and Sutton Foster were having an affair while working on Broadway together. As such, I have to assume that any public appearances they do together will promptly go viral. So when the 57 year-old actor posted on Instagram before heading to the Governors Awards, they assumed he'd be attending with Foster in hand. You can check out his post below:

Looking dapper, Mr. Jackman. The comments section is filled with folks compliment his fit, and his apparent ability to age in slow motion. I mean, we all saw his absurd abs in Deadpool & Wolverine. Unfortunately for folks who are curious about his relationship, he didn't end up attending the star-studded event with Sutton Foster.

Instead, he actually posed on the carpet with none other than Kate Hudson. The Song Sung Blue trailer showed their chemistry in the forthcoming musical drama, so it actually makes sense that they'd pose together at the Governors Awards. Check them out below:

Well, it certainly seems like this pair of actors enjoyed their time working together. They both look happy to see each other again, and are rocking some glamorous looks. And after seeing the above image I'm hyped for them to go on the press tour for the upcoming musical biopic. With Song Sung Blue arriving next month, that process should presumably begin any moment.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster didn't attend the Governors Awards together, they still continue to make headlines on a regular basis. Details about their relationship are slowly trickling out, with fans following closely thanks to the ongoing drama with his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness. For instance, she made viral comments about being devastated over their breakup. But that didn't stop Foster from moving in with Jackman in the home that was purchased by the former couple.

Aside from Song Sung Blue, fans are hoping to see Jackman appear in upcoming Marvel movies, specifically the next two Avengers flicks. He hasn't been confirmed yet, so we're going to keep crossing our fingers.

Song Sung Blue will hit theaters on December 25th as part of the 2025 movie release list. We'll just have to wait and see when Foster and Jackman appear together again.