Hugh Jackman And Kate Hudson Belt Out Neil Diamond In Song Sung Blue Trailer

It's been nearly a decade since Hugh Jackman last dropped a musically powered movie around the holidays. The Greatest Showman became a massive hit, and now we'll see if lightning can strike twice. The trailer for the new film Song Sung Blue is here, and fans of Jackman, or Neil Diamond, are likely to get excited.

Song Sung Blue stars Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson as Mike and Claire Sardina, a couple who come together due to a love of performing and of Neil Diamond. They form the Diamond tribute act Lightning & Thunder, and fall in love in the process. The film is based on a 2008 documentary of the same name, which followed the real couple, who became local superstars through their act.

Hugh Jackman And Kate Hudson Look Perfect Together In Song Sung Blue

Based on the first glance, it looks like Song Sung Blue is going to have a lot that movie fans are going to be looking for this holiday season. Jackman and Hudson look great together. The romance, which is the true focus of the film, is sure to have some difficulties, but this looks like just the heartwarming story people like to see at Christmas.

Jackman looks pretty remarkable as a "not Neil Diamond impersonator." The trailer makes it clear the act is meant as an interpretation of music, not an impersonation. Still, the resemblence is good enough to the '70s era icon. He still look enough like the Hugh Jackman we know, but there's enough of a transformation that the role still required Jackman's tradtional post-role shave.

Song Sung Blue Has A Solid Movie Music Pedigree

Song Sung Blue comes from Craig Brewer, who both wrote and directed the film. Brewer has a history with productions that bring drama and music together. He previously helmed Hustle & Flow as well as the remake of Footloose and several episodes of the series Empire.

And then of course there's the stars themselves. Hugh Jackman has been performing musically for longer than he's been acting on screen. He's currently working through dates of a one man show at Radio City Music Hall. That show will reach its end before Song Sung Blue hits theaters, but i can imagine that if and when Jackman returns to the stage, some Neil Diamond music might be part of the show.

Kate Hudson is no musical newcomer either. Hudson may still be known primarily as an actress but she's also got a solid second career as a singer. She released her first solo album, Glorious in 2024. And of course she's a star in Almost Famous, one of the greatest music movies of all time.

As somebody whose Neil Diamond knowledge also largely starts and ends with "Sweet Caroline," I'm also looking forward to the soundtrack, which is sure to be filled with plenty of great music. If the movie has a big enough impact, we could certainly see a larger resurgence of Diamond as people discover, or rediscover, his music through the film.