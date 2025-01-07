As Chatter About Hugh Jackman And Sutton Foster Dating Swirl, Video Of Him Supporting Her Is Circulating Online

While being a celebrity is a dream for many, fame can be a double-edged sword. Because while it can bring exciting opportunities and money, one's personal life can also become a very public matter. Case in point: actor Hugh Jackman's separation from his wife Deborra-Lee Furness. And as rumors about Jackman and Sutton Foster dating swirl, video of him supporting his former co-star is circulating online. Let's break it all down.

Fans were shocked when Jackman's separation was announced, especially as he'd showered Furness with praise in the media previously. A few months later, rumors swirled that he and Foster had an affair while starring in The Music Man on Broadway together. While they've yet to confirm a relationship, the Greatest Showman actor was spotted on DeuxMoi going to see Foster in the musical Once Upon A Mattress. Check out the clip below:

A post shared by curators of pop culture (@deuxmoi) A photo posted by on

There you have it. Jackman reportedly went to see Foster and the Broadway company during the final two performances of Once Upon A Mattress. While this isn't an all-out confirmation that they're dating, it's definitely turned some heads. And smart money says the chatter about their relationship isn't going to slow down any time soon.

While fans are obsessed with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's faux feud, the public is seemingly even more invested in what's going on with the X-Men icon's personal life. And the fact that a popular account like DeuxMoi is involved shows just how many folks out there have their eyes on the rumored romance between Jackman and Foster. In fact, the same account posted images of the pair in Santa Monica last night. Check it out below:

A post shared by curators of pop culture (@deuxmoi) A photo posted by on

All of these rumors and online chatter haven't been exclusively positive for the pair of Broadway stars. There's definitely some backlash involved, specifically surrounding the claim that Jackman was still married when he began seeing Foster. What's more, there are claims that the cast and crew of The Music Man knew it was going on while their Broadway show was still running.

While Hugh Jackman's personal life is the subject of some discussion, things are going swimmingly for him professionally. His return to Wolverine in Deadpool 3 (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription) was universally acclaimed, and the movie broke box office records. And as such, fans are assuming that he and Ryan Reynolds will be reprising those roles for upcoming Marvel movies... especially after recent box office bombs like The Marvels.

Only time will tell if/when Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster directly address the ongoing chatter about their relationship. But the pair do appear to be happy, despite the chatter surrounding them. While we wait for more information, check out the 2025 movie release dates.