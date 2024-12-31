Jennifer Lopez’s End Of Year Remix Is Chock Full Of Music And Dance, And Chock Free Of Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has had quite the year of highs and lows. The multihyphenate released a new album, made three movies and a documentary, and continued to promote her cocktail brand, Delola. However, 2024 also was the year she and Ben Affleck decided to end their marriage . Nevertheless, Lopez seems determined to end the year on a high note, as she recently shared her end of the year remix showing some highlights from 2024 which contained an upbeat tone

The “On the Floor” singer recently posted a montage of some of her biggest moments of the year on Instagram . The video features Lopez performing some of her greatest hits, and intense choreography from her musical movie, This Is Me… Now. Dressed in glittering outfits and set against dynamic backdrops, the singer radiates her trademark charisma. However, the absence of Ben Affleck, her partner for the better part of the year, was notable. You can see her video below:

Ben Affleck’s absence feels like a rubber stamp on the end of their relationship. The two rekindled their romance 20 years after they first dated and got engaged in 2002 . This time they made it down the aisle, and got married in 2022. Affleck and Lopez had a public relationship , and the Argo star was featured heavily in many of JLo’s social media posts and was the inspiration for many of her creative projects this year. This montage however shows that this likely won’t be the case going forward.

On the flip side, it seems like Affleck is also trying to end the year on a positive note. Instead of spending the holidays trying to mend things once again with Lopez, according to People he spent the holidays with his first wife, Jennifer Garner , with whom he shares three children. Despite their separation back in 2015 and divorce in 2018, the former couple amicably co-parent their children, and traditionally spend holidays and celebrate major life events together. It is to be seen if Lopez and Affleck will also have rapport after all is said and done with their own divorce.

A rocky personal life can overshadow major achievements, especially with such extensive media coverage around Affleck and Lopez’s breakup. But it seems like the Hustlers star is determined to focus on the positives and the wonderful things she accomplished throughout the year. Hopefully 2025 offers new open doors for both Affleck and Lopez as they enter the year as single people. Lopez has never given up on love, and maybe she’ll find it once again in the new year.

