‘Nothing Has Been Resolved’: Insider Drops Claims About Why Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez’s Divorce Has Hit A Snag Months After The Filing

After Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship was rekindled in 2021, it looked like the couple were destined to be back together. However, when the bombshell news that Bennifer would be divorcing surfaced months ago, it shifted the aforementioned notion and sparked various reports. As the year is about to close out in less than two weeks, the latest update on their divorce filing suggests there could be a rocky road ahead for the couple’s legal dealings, as the proceedings have apparently hit a snag for a few reasons.

Per a new report from In Touch Weekly, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are getting allegedly “argumentative” behind the scenes regarding their divorce plans even though they are “desperate to avoid more drama.” Here’s what the source claims:

It’s been six months since she filed and nothing has been resolved, it doesn’t seem like they’re anywhere close to finalizing the divorce. They both said they wanted to do it amicably and have even talked a good game about wanting to consciously uncouple, but that plan seems to be out the window because they can’t agree on how to divide things up, which of course is affecting things.

In August 2024, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, two years after the couple got married in Las Vegas. News of the official split came after JLo cancelled her This Is Me... Live tour. Around the same time, it was also reported that Affleck and Lopez were trying to sell the home they had bought together just a year prior.

According to another report that came out this week, Affleck and Lopez intend to remain connected. A source claimed they have “every intention of continuing to be in each other’s lives despite not being romantically involved.” But, apparently, JLo's expectation that Affleck will still spend time with her and her kids following the split is supposedly leading to some tension. As the source continued:

[JLo] thinks Ben ought to just give in to all her demands. … It infuriates her that he’s trying to come out of this on top when he’s the one that left her high and dry.

Affleck spent his Thanksgiving with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their three children, and has been leaning on his first wife more during this time. The source also notes that because Jennifer Lopez is worth over twice as much as Affleck is (a reported $400 million vs $150 million), he feels like she’s being perhaps “vindictive and greedy” with their divorce dealings. The source also said this:

She feels like the least he could do is be a gentleman in their divorce. But of course, Ben doesn’t see it that way, he thinks he’s been more than fair and J. Lo is the one purposely dragging this on and nitpicking over little details.

Apparently, the couple did not put prenuptial agreement in place, and that could certainly complicate matters for them legally. Though, considering the two don’t share kids and have already sold their home, it's certainly possible that this divorce won't drag out as long as other celebrity filings.

While the legal drama plays out, projects worth looking forward to. Jennifer Lopez stars in the biographical sports drama Unstoppable, which is about wrestler Anthony Robles. Ben Affleck produced the project, which will be available to Prime Video subscription holders on January 16 following its limited theatrical run this month. Affleck also holds down producer duties on Kiss of the Spider Woman, which stars JLo and is set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January.