Jennifer Lopez, Alexandra Daddario And More Prove A Little Snow Won’t Stop Swimsuit Weather In Stunning Vacation Pics

When summertime rolls around, there will undoubtedly be no shortage of bikini pics cropping up on social media, whether that means we’ll be in for another black bikini summer or seeing more pops of color like Salma Hayek’s itsy bitsy yellow number . Time will tell when temperatures get a little warmer, but some celebrities aren’t willing to wait that long. Jennifer Lopez and Alexandra Daddario were among the celebrity fashionistas who refused to let a little snow get in the way of a good swimsuit pic, as they shared some absolutely stunning vacation photos.

It was all about the views when Alexandra Daddario rang in the new year , and I’m not just talking about the Northern Lights. The star of Mayfair Witches (whose second season hits the 2025 TV schedule on January 5) showed off several pics from her Icelandic getaway on Instagram , and I don’t think I’m the only one getting chills:

The snowy background of Alexandra Daddario’s photos are beautiful beyond comprehension, but I can’t imagine how absolutely freezing she must be in just that white one-piece swimsuit. She’s really committed to that polar plunge!

Jennifer Lopez had a similar idea when she continued her aspirational Christmas as a single woman by taking a fun-filled holiday to Aspen, Colorado. Her festive Instagram Reel included lots of snow (and snowmen), dancing, cowboy hats, friends, family and, of course, bikini pics. She shared one image to her Stories:

At least JLo saved her swimwear for the indoors and was properly bundled up for her jaunts into the snowy weather. The year that just ended was quite a turbulent one for Jennifer Lopez, as she filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, but from the looks of her New Year’s posts that are full of music and dance , she’s ready to make 2025 a great year. If that means a bikini in the dead of winter, so be it.

Kudos to these guys for not letting a little thing like freezing temps keep them from living their best bikini lives, but other celebs were having no part of it. Florence Pugh also rang in the new year in snowy weather, but her Instagram Stories showed her sporting the actual opposite of swimwear:

Now we’re talking! Bundled up in a parka is definitely more my speed when it comes to snow. Florence Pugh seems to understand there’s a time to free the nipples and there’s a time to make sure they are warm and comfy under multiple layers.

Jennifer Lopez and Alexandra Daddario weren’t the only celebs rocking New Year’s bikinis, though Sydney Sweeney’s jet ski pics were taken in a presumably warmer climate (or at least one without snow). Hailey Bieber also got in on the fun, with Justin Bieber salivating over his wife in a post that seemingly debunked rumors of marital strife .

We’re only a few days into the new year, and celebrities are already keeping social media pretty hot with their swimsuit pics. Hopefully they’re keeping themselves warm, too.