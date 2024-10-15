I Rewatched Practical Magic For The First Time As An Adult And My Opinion Really Changed

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are two of the biggest names in Hollywood, with movies and series hitting the 2024 TV schedule and beyond. However, 1998's Practical Magic premiered when their careers were still on the rise, and the popular witch movie reached the right audience at the right time. Many Kidman and Bullock fans like myself would likely agree that Practical Magic is a favorite amongst the respective Oscar winners' careers.

Practical Magic is a fun movie about witch sisters that I think I'd only seen it once over the years. However, in honor of the spooky season, I finally decided to rewatch it, and am so glad I did. My perspective on the movie has now changed, and I need to dig into how I'm rethinking things now.

Warning Practical Magic spoilers are ahead.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

I Didn’t Connect With Practical Magic When I was Younger, But Now See Its Appeal

Practical Magic is a film with a dedicated fan base and I thought I would easily become part of that group, since the movie on paper is something I vibe with. I have been a fan of witch TV shows and movies from a young age, and like many, was a devoted fan of Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Charmed. The desire to become a witch was very strong in those early pre-teen years, and I therefore openly embraced anything about witches.

I initially watched Practical Magic in my teens or as a pre-teen. I watched and read many things not intended for my age group but still loved them. Therefore, the film didn’t seem like something I would enjoy when I was older. If I didn’t like it then, I thought I would never like it. In fact, I avoided rewatching Practical Magic because of my disappointed initial reaction.

As a fan of some of the best romantic comedies and general witch-related content, I didn’t originally feel like Practical Magic delivered on either front. However, rewatching the film proved that the younger me wasn’t always right.

I connected with Practical Magic a lot more after this viewing, and now see why so many people loved it from the start. It’s also a good witch film and a good romantic movie. It’s still not exactly my favorite Sandra Bullock movie or the best Nicole Kidman movie , but it’s a lot more fun, sexy, and heartwarming than I remembered.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Bond of Sisters Drew Me In

A big theme of witch-centric projects is the bond of sisterhood. You see that in almost any movie involving witches., where women harness their power from their connections with others in their coven. A few of the greatest examples not only spiritually embrace the idea of sisterhood but make the main witches biological sisters. A perfect illustration of this is Charmed.

The idea of sister witches is consistently one of my favorite themes in the film and television world. Therefore, I immediately loved Sally (Bullock) and Gillian’s (Kidman) bond. The idea of them being opposites, but not at antagonistic odds, is also a nice touch. Often, we see sisters who are not alike and also not bonding.

From my reality, my sisters and I are not exactly alike but our connections have never wavered, at least after we got over our teen angst years. Many sisters have a powerful bond that Practical Magic highlights perfectly, with Sally and Gillian willing to die for each other. That’s beautiful and may be true for most sisterly bonds.

We also see the same unbreakable sisterly bond with two more generations of the Owens women. We see this with the aunts, Jet (Dianne Wiest) and Frances Owens (Stockard Channing), and Sally’s daughters, Kylie (Evan Rachel Woods) and Antonia Owens (Alexandra Artrip). Practical Magic’s DNA very much ties with the strength of sisterhood, and that’s one of the reasons I found it so charming this time.

I could understand the characters’ deep love and devotion to one another because that’s how I feel about my sisters. I would definitely resurrect a corpse for them.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Main Practical Magic Romance Was Actually Sweet

I think the main reason I didn’t adore Practical Magic initially was because I found the romance between Sally and Gary dull. It wasn’t swoon-worthy or quotable like my favorite romance movies . I actually couldn’t even remember their love story beyond the fact that I just didn’t enjoy it. Upon rewatching Practical Magic, however, I liked it a lot more.

I love the idea of fate and destiny in my romance movies. Therefore, the idea of her making a wish for him and then him finally appearing is so up my romance alley. I loved the concept of their story. Additionally, Sandra Bullock is one of the queens of romantic movies for a reason. She has chemistry with everyone.

Aidan Quinn and her have great chemistry and instantly made me interested in the future of their relationship. Additionally, I also enjoyed Sally’s first romance with her husband (though we only saw it for a couple of minutes). Practical Magic may not be one of my favorite Sandra Bullock romance movies but I think it is an enchanting one that is better than I remember.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

I Love The Witch Lore In The Film

Practical Magic only gives us some basic lore about the Owens women. However, it’s enough to get me intrigued to learn more. The idea of cursing the men that they love is both tragic and fascinating. Even though Gary survived, a part of me still wonders if he will face the same curse at some point, or if it’s finally been put to rest.

Either way, I want to know a lot more about it. I was always planning to read Alice Hoffman’s Practical Magic book series, but now the movie makes me want to read it even more. I want to learn the full Owens family lore.

Practical Magic also reminded me of how much I used to love the world of witches. The last witch thing I embraced was The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna (which needs to become a movie ), and that was the first witch thing I consumed in so long. It might be time to return to the world of witch lore.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Sandra Bullock And Nicole Kidman Were Extremely Charming In Practical Magic

I am a fan of Bullock and Kidman. Some of my favorite movies star Bullock and she is someone I will gladly watch in anything. Kidman is an exceptional actress who has done a variety of interesting roles. My admiration for both actors has just grown with their careers.

That’s why it should come as no surprise that they’re both really good in Practical Magic. Bullock is perfect as the more girl next door, practical sister, while Kidman gets to play the reckless, sexy sister. They’re two sides of the witching life. They make Sally and Gillian people you want to watch forever.

I now can’t wait to watch Practical Magic 2 and hope it pleases my now-high fan expectations.