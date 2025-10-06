The Home Alone LEGO Set Is Amazing, But Now I Need A Christmas Vacation Set

After months of saving up, I finally splurged on the amazing nearly-4000-piece McAllister house LEGO Ideas set last year, and I've enjoyed seeing it on my shelf every day since I finished building it. Yes, I keep it out all year long. I know Home Alone is a Christmas movie, but I love it enough to want to be reminded of it year-round, and I'd probably say the same thing about another John Hughes-written Christmas movie: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

Honestly, we had it good in the late '80s and early '90s, particularly as it related to Christmas movies. In 1990, Kevin McAllister defended his house against two bumbling burglars. In 1990, Clark Griswold attempted to defend his perfect family Christmas against a small swarm of visiting relatives (a John Hughes plot inspired by real events). Thanks to LEGO Ideas, we have a Home Alone set, full of references to the comedy, but so far, there's no Christmas Vacation set, and I need LEGO to change that.

Why I Love The Home Alone LEGO house

I realize the beauty of LEGO is that you can build whatever you want, and I could technically make my own Griswold house, but I don't have the bricks or the creative skill to recreate it to my satisfaction. The bar was undoubtedly set high for me now that I have the Home Alone set, which features the familiar brick exterior of the house, and various room interiors (a living room with the Michael Jordan standup, Buzz's bedroom, the attic where Kevin slept, and a kitchen in the back, complete with Little Nero's pizza boxes, among other things). It also includes the treehouse (with zip-line rope) and Harry and Marv's plumber truck. The set was such a blast to put together, and I love looking at it. What's more, I love the way the front of the house opens up so that I can look inside of it when the mood strikes.

The Home Alone house isn't the only LEGO residence I have on display. I also have two Harry Potter sets (#4 Privet Drive and 12 Grimmauld Place), and they're amazing (on a smaller scale), but the Home Alone set really has me wishing I had the Griswold house to go with it.

I Would Absolutely Love A Griswold House from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Just as the Home Alone set is full of nods to the movie, I can easily envision a Christmas Vacation set paying homage to the movie with references to hilarious scenes and quotes. From a living room with a Christmas tree (plus squirrel), the dining room, complete with the overcooked turkey, and of course, the attic where Clark gets stuck (complete with a hole in the floor leading into Rusty's bedroom). And as an accessory, why not include Eddie's RV to park out front, with an attachable hose for the sewer (for when the shitter gets full).

I've seen those amazing lighting kits you can buy for existing LEGO sets, but I'd absolutely love it if LEGO's set actually included a roof covered in Christmas lights that actually light up. Because, let’s face it, if the set isn't lit up bright enough to trigger a small blackout, is it really the Griswold family Christmas?

Some LEGO Ideas Creators Have Already Proposed Christmas Vacation Sets

I did check LEGO Ideas to see if there were any sets submitted for consideration, and I was not disappointed! This one has surpassed the 5k Supporters milestone, and still has plenty of time to make it to 10,000 supporters. The proposed set (pictured above) from LEGO user “MadamEnthusiasticJay” doesn't mention all the features I mentioned, but it certainly has quite a few of them, plus some things I didn't even think of, like the hiding spot for Clark's presents in the attic, and a pool for the back. It’s clear the creator put a lot of time and creative energy into it!

There's also this set, which has over 1700 supporters. Both proposed sets are really fun to look at, and it'd be amazing if at least one of them got enough support to make it to the review stage (where LEGO's teams review the proposed idea to consider it for a set). If such a set were to get the green light, it’d be on my must-buy list, that’s for sure.

I love my Home Alone set, but I really hope LEGO gets around to making one for Christmas Vacation. Just thinking about a set like that on my shelf makes me certain it’s the kind of gift that keeps on giving the whole year.