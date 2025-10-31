I Like Jenna Ortega's Wednesday And All, But I Think I Want The Show's LEGO Sets Even More Than Season 3

Wednesday wrapped up its split-up second season before many of the 2025 TV schedule’s more Halloween-friendly releases, giving fans several cliffhangers to think about while waiting for Season 3. (Which we hopefully won’t be waiting too long for, since the creators are aware of how much that sucks.) I’m definitely right there along with every other fan echoing the same patient anticipation for new episodes. But now that I’ve seen all the show’s amazing LEGO sets, maybe my Wednesday priorities shifted a little.

Sure, it’s hyperbolic to say with any sincerity that I want to build LEGO sets more than I want a TV season that employs hundreds of workers to exist, but such is the power of LEGO’s draw. Since it’s not like I can just put Season 3 on a shelf somewhere and look at it admiringly every day the way I can with themed sets. Even if it comes out on DVD or Blu-ray, it’s still not going to look as cool. (Unless that Blu-ray was made out of LEGO, obviously.)

Thankfully, LEGO didn’t just opt for one or two sets, and took into account just how massive this show’s global fanbase is with its variety of options. Let’s start with the one that won me over the most, if you can HAND-le it.

LEGO's Thing's Apartment Set Is Absolutely Perfect

LEGO Wednesday Thing's Apartment Set - $89.99

Visit the coolest and most welcoming spot in Jericho, Vermont that can also fit inside of a desk drawer. The Thing's Apartment set comprises 828 pieces, with some of those going into the creation of Thing of course, as well as Wednesday and Enid minifigs.

Call me a purist, but Thing is quite possibly my favorite character on Wednesday, with the surly titular teen coming in close second, and the fact that he has his own mini-apartment for downtime tickles me to no end. Plus, he deserves it, especially now that viewers have an answer for where he came from. Check out the opened-up trunk below.

I love how much of this is just made up of everyday items reformatted for a disembodied hand. Maybe the most curious part is that there's a mirror in there. Clearly Thing has a sense of sight to be able to do all of the things he does, and to move around with confidence. But it just seems pleasantly ridiculous to think about Thing looking at his reflection either contemplatively or for appearance purposes.

The Black Dahlia And Morticia's Cottage Sets Are Also Must-Haves

I love a LEGO set that appears to be one thing from far away, and is actually something else upon closer inspection. This isn't quite that, but the Black Dahlia set does mimic the show's location with a giant flower on top of Professor Thornhill's secret classroom. The set, which comes with Wednesday and Thornhill minifigs, opens up to show off some of the teacher's botanical decorations.

Morticia's Cottage is arguably the holy grail of any of these sets, given its size, the four minifigs it comes with (Wednesday, Lurch, Morticia, and Bianca Barclay), and the family car that's also included. The cottage itself opens up to reveal six different rooms, including the mysterious seance room, and a living room with a removable wall. And yes, the bathroom does come equipped with swords.

All The Other Wednesday LEGO Sets

While those three alone would be worth obsessing over for a while, that's not the extent of LEGO's partnership with Wednesday. We also have the following:

LEGO Wednesday Addams Figure (Sale Price $34.00) - This 702-piece set features a large Wednesday figure standing before the Nevermore gate, with lots of references around her, as well as two secret lockable drawers.

- This 702-piece set features a large Wednesday figure standing before the Nevermore gate, with lots of references around her, as well as two secret lockable drawers. LEGO BrickHeadz Wednesday & Enid (Sale Price $11.99) - With just over 250 pieces per figure, these two BrickHeadz are proof that opposites attract, and if you wanted to put Wednesday's head on Enid's brightly-clothed body, we won't tell.

- With just over 250 pieces per figure, these two BrickHeadz are proof that opposites attract, and if you wanted to put Wednesday's head on Enid's brightly-clothed body, we won't tell. LEGO Wednesday & Enid's Dorm Room (Sale Price $53.99) - Another great location set, this 750-piece creation comes with minifigs of Wednesday in both her uniform and her Rave'N Dance outfit, while Enid also gets both classic and Rave'N Dance looks. (Thing's there, too!) Not only does this set feature the iconic spider-web window, but also features two hidden drawers to hold extra accessories.

Considering Wednesday Season 3 likely won't show up on Netflix's schedule again until 2027 (unless we're very lucky), these LEGO sets may be the best way to spend quality time with TV's most macabre heroine. That'll give the company time to make a set for Tyler in Hyde form.