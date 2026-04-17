Kathryn Newton Wasn't Included In The Doomsday Cast Announcement. How The Studio Hilariously Made It Up To Her

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly expanding, with the release of new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Arguably, the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, with fans curious about what The Russo Brothers have up their sleeves. Doomsday debuted new footage at CinemaCon, including the reveal that Kathryn Newton would appear as Cassie Lang. And while she wasn't included in the Doomsday cast announcement, the studio made it up to her in a hilarious way.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday has been super limited, with Marvel's tight security helping to guard its secrets. The cast announcement featured various actors' names on set chairs, but Newton didn't get one. That's changed, as we saw in a recent post from her Instagram page. Check it out:

A post shared by KATHRYN NEWTON (@kathrynnewton) A photo posted by on

I mean, how cute is that? While Kathryn Newton finally got her own Doomsday cast chair, it came with an Ant-Man twist. Namely, that it has seemingly been exposed to Pym Particles and shrunken down. It's a thoroughly adorable way to include the Ready or Not 2 actress, who was noticeably missing from the cast announcement.

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After the chairs-focused live stream arrived online back in March of 2025, Kevin Feige confirmed that even more actors would be included in the movie. This was proven when the Captain America teaser revealed Chris Evans was returning to his signature role. And now we know that Scott Lang's daughter will also somehow get into the action of the upcoming blockbuster.

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Kathryn Newton debuted as Cassie in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, with Scott's daughter now older and even having a shrinking suit of her own. She got to get into the action of that threequel, and now she is basically a superhero herself. It should be fascinating to see how she gets involved in the multiversal action of Doomsday, and if she ends up coming face-to-face with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

For a few years now, fans have been hoping to see the Young Avengers assembled in the MCU, with Cassie Lang included. The Marvels' credits scene teased that Kamala Khan would be forming that group, but there hasn't been much news since. Maybe Newton's role in the next Avengers movie will help move that story forward.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. With its release rapidly approaching, hopefully, we will get a full trailer for the highly anticipated title soon.