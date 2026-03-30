Marvel Rumor Makes A Claim About Elizabeth Olsen's Return As Scarlet Witch (And I So Hope Its True)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly expanding, thanks to titles arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. There are a number of questions about the upcoming Marvel movies, including when Elizabeth Olsen might return to the role of Wanda Maximoff/ The Scarlet Witch. A new rumor makes a claim about when this will happen, and I so hope it's legit. Let's break it all down.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have watched as Wanda became one of the most popular characters in the entire MCU. While The Scarlet Witch seemingly perished during Doctor Strange 2's ending, fans aren't really buying that she's gone forever. Scooper MTTSH recently took to Twitter to give an update about when she'll reportedly return, claiming:

Even if she's not in Doomsday she'll be in Secret Wars for sure.

Honestly, take my money. The Russo Brothers' forthcoming Avengers movies seem like a great way to bring back Wanda, whether it's the one we know and love or a variant from across the multiverse. Hopefully this is legit, and Olsen will be back as the beloved hero sooner rather than later.

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Of course, we should probably take this rumor with a grain of salt for the time being. For her part, Elizabeth Olsen has denied she's in Doomsday, although whether that's true or she's just guarding against spoilers remains to be seen. But maybe she is being honest, and she's simply not set to return as Wanda until Secret Wars. Either way I'll be happy to see the Scarlet Witch back on the big screen.

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What we know about Avengers: Doomsday has been limited, but it's expected to be a huge multiversal story. Olsen wasn't included in the Doomsday cast announcement, but more names have already been added since then such as Chris Evans. So it remains to be seen if she actually has a role, and/if she ends up being in Secret Wars. Hopefully The Russo Brothers being back behind the camera convinces her to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It's been a number of years since Wanda has been seen in live-action, to the dismay of her many fans. It seems like a crime to let her story end with Doctor Strange 2, where she was corrupted by the Darkhold and was a murderous villain. I want to see a redemption, so hopefully that happens in either of the next two Avengers movies.

Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list, and Secret Wars will follow suit December 17th of 2027.